Fleur East announced as new co-host of BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two

By Press Association
Fleur East announced as new co-host of BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Fleur East announced as new co-host of BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Fleur East has been announced as the new co-host of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two.

The singer and former Strictly contestant said she was “so excited to officially join the family” after the news was announced on The One Show on Friday.

East will join Janette Manrara as the new co-host for the show later this year, following the departure of Rylan Clark.

She said: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through.

“It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

The announcement was previously teased on BBC social media, with a short clip of East’s feet performing a couple of steps.

Speaking on The One Show, she said she felt “a lot of relief” having kept the secret for a long time, adding: “the stress (was) real”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Fleur East (PA)

It comes after the previous show co-host Clark stepped down in April.

The 34-year old TV personality announced his decision, later saying he wanted to “pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me”.

Clark had hosted the show since 2019 with Zoe Ball, and later with professional dancer Manrara, who joined in 2021.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time, he wrote: “I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe, and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

“Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart … and dancing feet.”

Prince’s Trust Awards
Rylan Clark stepped down as host of It Takes Two in April (Ian West/PA)

Eve Winstanley, executive producer for BBC Studios and Strictly It Takes Two, said: “Fleur is a brilliant addition to the Strictly It Takes Two family.

“She has been in the contestants’ shoes, so can offer the best advice, tips and insight on what to expect.

“We can’t wait for audiences to see Janette and Fleur together, they’re a dynamic duo.”

Audiences will be able to tune into the new series of Strictly: It Takes Two in September from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

