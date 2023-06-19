Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals Little Mix reunion is on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals Little Mix reunion is on the cards

By Press Association
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed a Little Mix reunion is on the cards, saying: “They’re always going to be my sisters.”

The singer, 31, who released her debut solo single Don’t Say Love last Friday, rose to fame as part of the girl band with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

After being formed on The X Factor in 2011, they released six studio albums together before they went on hiatus in 2021.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix (David Parry/PA) ]

The singer said she had played her single to Thirwall on her hen do and admitted to feeling nervous.

“I was so scared to play it to her. I want their approval, they’re still part of me, do you know what I mean?” she said.

Navigating life as a solo artist would be “scary”, she later added.

“Doing it on my own, it’s naturally going to be scary, not having that back-up. Performances are going to be petrifying.”

However, Pinnock remained optimistic for her career, adding: “You’re going to hear me sing in a different way, songs that I’m going to shine more on, or choreography that is going to look better on me.

“There’s no compromise so we can all just be exactly who we are individually.”

She added: “We’ve got such a massive following so it’s a really unique position to be in I guess, we’ve almost got the world at our fingertips, we can go ahead and do anything.

“It feels like a great place to be.”

Earlier this year, Pinnock’s former bandmate Nelson also released her second single after leaving the band in 2020, blaming the toll of being in the group affecting her mental health.

