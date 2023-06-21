Yusuf/Cat Stevens reveals direction of his new music ahead of Glastonbury slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yusuf/Cat Stevens reveals direction of his new music ahead of Glastonbury slot

By Press Association
Yusuf Islam performs on stage (PA)
Yusuf Islam performs on stage (PA)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has promised “optimistic” new music that challenges the world around us ahead of playing Glastonbury’s tea-time legends slot.

King Of A Land, the veteran folk singer-songwriter’s 17th studio album, arrived on June 16 and is described as “more than a decade in the making”.

The 74-year-old is expected to play tracks from the new record as part of his Sunday afternoon set on the Pyramid Stage as Glastonbury alongside classics from his back catalogue.

Music for the Marsden – London
Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about his new album, he said: “It’s a very open record and I think that the songs themselves, they do come from a place where I am challenging a few of the things I’m seeing around in the world and seeing how I can improve it.

“I think kids come in with a great, optimistic, new view of life, and that’s what this record has. I think it’s got that optimistic, futuristic view.”

Stevens added: “The album does have a very childlike theme, if you like. You can see that from the cover.

“But really, I see childhood as not something naive, but something very fresh and looking at life without any blinkers.”

The London-born singer also said that the title track of the album could contain some “useful” lessons for the new King.

“I think there’s a few things on this, well, in this particular song, King Of A Land, that could be very useful for the new King.

“It’s sort of like a manifesto and I suppose one of the big messages of the song is don’t forget that there’s one above you and be careful to look at those who are below you, I think that’s the message of the song.”

Stevens is best known for a string of albums in the 1970s including Teaser and the Firecat, Catch Bull at Four, Foreigner and Tea for the Tillerman, which contained hits like Peace Train and Wild World.

Yusuf Islam question and answer session – London
Yusuf Islam (Yui Mok/PA0

He will follow in the footsteps of acts such as Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton when he performs in the coveted tea-time legends slot, one month before his 75th birthday.

The folk singer will be followed on the main stage by classic rock outfit Blondie and rapper Lil Nas X with Sir Elton John set to close out the festival.

Stevens previously revealed he is “petrified” of performing the slot.

Asked how he feels about the upcoming performance, he told NME: “I’m petrified, obviously! I haven’t done a big gig like that in a long time.”

He described it as a “bucket list moment” for himself and fans who have always wanted to see him live, but never did.

Stevens was born Steven Demetre Georgiou in London but converted to Islam in 1977 after a near-death experience and later adopted the name Yusuf Islam.

He now uses both names when performing and his Twitter biography says: “Yusuf Islam the Artist also known as Cat Stevens.”

