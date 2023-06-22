Who could be Sir Elton John’s four special guests at Glastonbury?

Sir Elton John’s husband has revealed that four special guests will be performing alongside the megastar at Glastonbury.

David Furnish spoke to Sky News about the 76-year-old singer-songwriter taking to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday and confirmed he would be joined by a star-studded line-up.

Sir Elton previously said it would feature a different setlist from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and start with a song that he has not played in 10 years.

Here is a round-up of the possible acts, who have collaborated with the pianist and have shown their admiration for Sir Elton, that might be up for joining him on stage.

Britney Spears

Last year, Sir Elton and Britney Spears collaborated on the hit song Hold Me Closer which was the US singer’s first return to music in six years.

He said he wanted the track, which reached number three in the UK charts, to “enlighten everybody” that Spears, 41, is “one of the great pop stars of the world”.

Dua Lipa

Chart-topping 27-year-old singer Dua Lipa and Sir Elton released the chart-topping Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) together in August 2021.

They performed the song at the end of his US final tour date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November last year.



Billy Joel

Sir Elton and American singer Billy Joel, also a pianist, have played a series of tours titled Face To Face since 1994.

Playing gigs, also in the 2000s and 2010s, the pair have built up a friendship together and Joel is also set to be in London in two weeks for BST Hyde Park on July 7 so might arrive in the UK early.

Harry Styles

Former One Direction star Harry Styles, known for his colourful outfits, has expressed how he looks up to “showmen” such as Sir Elton, Prince, David Bowie, Elvis and Freddie Mercury.

Sir Elton has also expressed he would like to work with the 29-year-old singer-songwriter, who is free from touring on Sunday after playing Festivalpark in Belgium on Saturday.

Ed Sheeran

Sir Elton mentored Ed Sheeran’s budding career and he was originally signed to the megastar’s management company Rocket Music in 2011.

They have collaborated together numerous times including on the festive song Merry Christmas, which became a chart-topper in December 2021.

Sheeran, 32, is playing the FedEx Field in Maryland, US on Saturday and with an early flight could make Sir Elton’s show the next day in time for 9pm to 11.05pm.

He is not due to continue his American tour leg until June 29.

Olly Alexander

Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander and Sir Elton stunned viewers at the Brit Awards 2021 with a striking rendition of Pet Shop Boys’ It’s A Sin.

This version of the hit song was later released to raise money for the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Years And Years also has a festival performance in the US on Saturday so getting back in time could also prove a challenge.

Eminem

Sir Elton has spoken previously about his friendship with US rapper Eminem and he once interviewed him for a feature in Interview magazine.

At the 2001 Grammy Awards, the pair performed Stan which had originally been released with Dido, and Sir Elton has since spoken frequently about how he “adores” the “amazing guy”.

Lady Gaga

Sir Elton featured on Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, which was released in May 2020.

She was also a co-host at his Oscar watch party and took on Sir Elton’s catalogue as part of the album Revamp.

Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will take to the Pyramid stage on Saturday and revealed in his Netflix documentary that Sir Elton sent him a message of encouragement when he was struggling.

Sir Elton called him the “next British superstar” when they spent the day together in 2019.

Dolly Parton

US country veteran Dolly Parton recently released a new album, titled Rockstar, which featured Sir Elton, Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

At the Country Music Awards 2005, they sang The Beatles band member John Lennon’s hit song Imagine.

Kate Bush

Kate Bush has recorded Sir Elton’s hits such as Rocket Man and Candle In The Wind along with the duet Snowed In At Wheeler Street with the megastar.

The 64-year-old singer, who does not tour often, also attended his wedding to Furnish.

Taron Egerton

Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Taron Egerton starred as Sir Elton in the biopic Rocketman which was based on the musician’s life.

The 33-year-old also sang Tiny Dancer accompanied by Sir Elton at an Oscars party and recorded the song (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again for the film together.