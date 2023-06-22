Victoria Pendleton announces death of twin brother following brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Pendleton announces death of twin brother following brain tumour

By Press Association
Victoria Pendleton (PA)
Victoria Pendleton (PA)

Victoria Pendleton has announced the death of her twin brother Alex, who had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” brain tumour.

The former track cyclist turned jockey said her brother died at the age of 42 on Thursday morning.

In an Instagram post, Pendleton wrote: “If you know me then you likely know my twin brother Alex, I just wanted to let you know that this morning Alex sadly passed away after an epic battle against an aggressive brain tumour.

“He will be painfully missed by many. Rest in peace my kind, brave twinnie, you will forever be in our hearts.”

The Olympian received messages of condolences from celebrities including presenter Geth Jones, retired athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, adventurer Ben Fogle, This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary and Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

Sharing crying and love heart emojis, Dame Kelly wrote: “I am so so sorry to read this Vic #sending much love to you and family Xx.”

Snowboarder Jamie Nicholls also wrote: “Lots of love VP. Incredibly sorry for your loss and thinking of you.”

Pendleton, also known for her appearances on Emmerdale, A Question Of Sport and Celebrity SAS, retired from cycling after winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

She previously shared in June 2018 that Alex got married, saying it would be good to be “half as good of a person” as him.

