Kingsolver and Adichie among winners at Indie Book Awards

Barbara Kingsolver and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie are among the winning authors at the Indie Book Awards.

A F Steadman and Jarvis have also been celebrated in the children’s categories, for awards which are chosen by independent booksellers as part of Independent Bookshop Week.

Kingsolver won the fiction category with her Pulitzer Prize-winning book Demon Copperhead, a clever retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield.

Barbara Kingsolver won the fiction category (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mel Griffin, chair of the adult categories judging panel, said the book “is a wonderfully written, powerful book with important themes, and we felt the author’s ability to write so convincingly in the voice of the young male protagonist was extraordinary.

“Cleverly based around the story of David Copperfield without ever feeling contrived, it is a novel to be savoured, which left its mark on us all and perhaps it will inspire some to rediscover Charles Dickens into the bargain.”

Adichie won the non-fiction prize with Notes On Grief, a meditation on the loss of the author’s father.

Griffin said it was a “unanimous decision” to award her the prize, adding: “This utterly beautiful essay says so much in very few pages, and we found it extraordinarily powerful.

“Although it focuses on one individual’s experience of grief, we felt that it would speak to many people, transcending culture and circumstances, with one judge describing the reading experience as ‘cathartic’.”

Steadman’s Skandar And The Unicorn Thief, an epic adventure of unlikely heroes, elemental magic, sky battles, ancient secrets, nail-biting races and ferocious unicorns, won in the children’s fiction category.

Steadman expressed her gratitude for the award, saying: “It is such an honour to win an Indie Book Award for Skandar And The Unicorn Thief.

“I’m so grateful to all the independent booksellers who have taken these ferocious unicorns into their hearts and helped them find their way to new readers. What an absolute dream come true!”

Jarvis won the picture book prize for The Boy With Flowers In His Hair, an artfully depicted story about being there for someone when they are at their most vulnerable.

He said: “I’m so happy that The Boy With Flowers In His Hair has been named the best picture book at the Indie Book Awards 2023.

“I’m thrilled that this book has resonated with so many people. And I know many have discovered the book at their local indie bookshop. Thank you to the independent booksellers for being so creative, unique, and interesting. We all think you’re very cool.

“As an author and illustrator, all I can do is try and put as much love into making books as I can. And it’s so nice to be given an award from people who are in love with books.”

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges made up of booksellers from around the country.

Emma Bradshaw, head of campaigns at the Booksellers Association, said: “We are delighted to reveal the winning titles and authors, as picked by brilliant independent booksellers. From Pulitzer-winning novels to epic tales of unicorns, the winning books are sure to bring readers of all ages hours of entertainment this summer.

“Huge congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to celebrating them in their local indie bookshops.”