Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball reveal musician their daughter wants to see at Glasto

The daughter of Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim may skip her famous father’s performance at Glastonbury this weekend, her parents revealed, as they reunited on air on Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

The British DJ, real name Norman Cook, will perform on the Park Stage at 11pm on Saturday, but Ball, who was married to him for 18 years, said their daughter Nelly “wants to go and see Loyle Carner”, who is slated for the West Holts Stage at 10.15pm.

Cook said he was most looking forward to Sir Elton John’s headline set at 9pm on Sunday on the Pyramid Stage, but a time clash could prevent him from seeing his son Woody’s set.

Loyle Carner (Ian West/PA)

Woody, who has appeared on Channel 4 reality show The Circle, is DJing on Sunday evening.

Ball said: “Well, he is playing in the Rabbit Hole on Sunday night between 8pm and 9pm, so we could still get to see Woody and then get to Elton in time.”

Cook said it sounded like she had “got a plan” and Ball responded: “Yes. I have a plan. I am also loving the fact that our daughter wants to go and see Loyle Carner and not her dad on the Park Stage on Saturday night. She’s got great taste.”

Cook spoke about taking Nelly to a recent Harry Styles concert and said: “It was fun.

Woody Cook (Ian West/PA)

“I mean, I must say I went to take Nelly and her friend. Not for my own personal fun, but it was really good and it’s a fabulous atmosphere.

“Harry Styles’ fans are just hilarious. The way they dress up, the way they do congas round Wembley Stadium when the gig’s on. Yeah, it was a very fun night out.”

The DJ also discussed how he had been preparing for his Glastonbury set and said: “It is the first time I’ve played the Park Stage.

“I’m playing for an hour and 15, but generally I play for an hour and a half, so I’m trying to shave 15 minutes off the set, but I want everything to be there. So I’m just making everything shorter.”

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook got married in 1999 (Toby Melville/PA)

He first played at Glastonbury in 1986 when he was in The Housemartins and, asked by Ball if they would ever reform, he replied: “No, I don’t think so.”

Fatboy Slim rose to prominence when he released a string of club hits including Praise You, which topped the singles chart in 1999.

He and Ball first met when she was working at BBC Radio 1 and the pair were married for 18 years before they announced their separation in 2016.

Glastonbury Festival is taking place from June 21 to 25 at Worthy Farm in Somerset.