BBC Breakfast unveils first makeover in more than a decade

The BBC Breakfast team has unveiled its first studio makeover in more than a decade.

The new multi-purpose studio, which will be used from Monday, will be shared with BBC Sport at Salford’s Media City.

BBC Breakfast hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay will be the first to present the programme from the new set, which features new broadcasting technology such as high-tech graphics and three more cameras.

First look images of new @BBCBreakfast studio revealed The UK's most watched morning news show is moving to a new home More details and images here ➡️ https://t.co/ub5sXTml0U pic.twitter.com/SPPIfpMG5e — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 23, 2023

Nugent said: “We have recently celebrated our 40th anniversary and this is a great gift to mark the occasion.”

The studio is in a larger space and keeps the programme’s red sofa, which will also be used by presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

Kay said: “Our new studio is state of the art and we couldn’t be more pleased with it.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the public the same BBC Breakfast they know and love from a fresh new setting.”

The daily Sportsday programme, live bulletins for BBC One and BBC News, and BBC iPlayer’s Football News Show will also be broadcast from the location.

John Watson in the Sportsday studio (BBC/James Stack/PA)

Multiple teams sharing the studio is part of the corporation’s move to “provide the best value for audiences”.

Helen Brown, senior news editor for sport, said: “The new studio is a brilliant update that will completely elevate and revolutionise our output.

“Sportsday showcases the BBC’s original journalism, live action, talking points and human interest stories and is one of the best performing programmes on any news channel in the UK.”