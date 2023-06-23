BBC Breakfast unveils first makeover in more than a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC Breakfast unveils first makeover in more than a decade

By Press Association
Sally Nugent and Jon Kay in the new BBC Breakfast studio (BBC/James Stack/PA)
Sally Nugent and Jon Kay in the new BBC Breakfast studio (BBC/James Stack/PA)

The BBC Breakfast team has unveiled its first studio makeover in more than a decade.

The new multi-purpose studio, which will be used from Monday, will be shared with BBC Sport at Salford’s Media City.

BBC Breakfast hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay will be the first to present the programme from the new set, which features new broadcasting technology such as high-tech graphics and three more cameras.

Nugent said: “We have recently celebrated our 40th anniversary and this is a great gift to mark the occasion.”

The studio is in a larger space and keeps the programme’s red sofa, which will also be used by presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

Kay said: “Our new studio is state of the art and we couldn’t be more pleased with it.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the public the same BBC Breakfast they know and love from a fresh new setting.”

The daily Sportsday programme, live bulletins for BBC One and BBC News, and BBC iPlayer’s Football News Show will also be broadcast from the location.

John Watson. ( BBC/James Stack)
John Watson in the Sportsday studio (BBC/James Stack/PA)

Multiple teams sharing the studio is part of the corporation’s move to “provide the best value for audiences”.

Helen Brown, senior news editor for sport, said: “The new studio is a brilliant update that will completely elevate and revolutionise our output.

“Sportsday showcases the BBC’s original journalism, live action, talking points and human interest stories and is one of the best performing programmes on any news channel in the UK.”

