P!nk stuns crowds with aerial stunts at BST Hyde Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

P!nk stuns crowds with aerial stunts at BST Hyde Park

By Press Association
P!nk performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London. (James Manning/PA)
P!nk performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London. (James Manning/PA)

American hitmaker P!nk used high-octane aerial stunts that saw her lifted in a harness above the crowds below to deliver her promise of a carnival show.

The 43-year-old pop singer was thanked by her fans in turn with a wheel of cheese, toy frogs and Maltesers among the gifts given to her on stage as she headlined British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park on Saturday.

She said at the London festival her husband Carey Hart, a competitive truck racer, told her the collection of frog toys is “weird” so she now donates them to children’s hospitals.

BST Hyde Park
P!nk being hoisted by dancers in one of her many stunts. (James Manning/PA)

Out of the thousands of fans, one also produced a jacket with the singer’s face stencilled in pink with an attached note she promised to read.

The crowd-pleasing performance saw P!nk – who is playing another date on Sunday at BST as part of her Summer Carnival tour – somersaulting above fans while harnessed, her dancers backflipping in unison onto trampolines and fireworks being left off.

She began her gig by appearing on a screen with a pre-recorded robotic-like message, before P!nk was revealed on stage in a glitter body suit and was lowered with a harness on the stage and started singing Get The Party Started.

Throughout the high-octane show, she made several stops to change costumes from glittery body suits, which were accompanied by various jackets, to a pink fluffy jacket and blue skirt as well as a full-length flowing dress.

Her set list drew on her ninth studio album, Trustfall, and the song of the same name along with the record’s other tracks such as Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

BST Hyde Park
Crowds for P!nk’s headline gig. (James Manning/PA)

She also played her hits such as Raise Your Glass, Just Like A Pill and Just Give Me A Reason, as well as Adele cover Make You Feel My Love.

P!nk, who appeared to be wearing a bandage during her concert, stopped the gig briefly to make sure a fan who fainted was OK and that security was on the way to help them.

She made another pause when someone in the crowd was trying to get her attention during a marriage proposal which P!nk said had been a “yes”.

In a touching moment, her and daughter Willow Sage dueted on their 2021 upbeat song Cover Me In Sunshine.

After P!nk’s eldest child walked off stage, she said: “She’s so good. She doesn’t care at all.”

During Trustfall’s When I Get There, she spoke about the death of her father from cancer two years ago and said she will be “unpacking” it for the “rest of my life”.

Referencing her music video to Irrelevant, footage of Black Lives Matter protests, Pride marches, pro-choice demonstrations and Donald Trump appeared on screens in Hyde Park as she belted out the protest song.

Closing the show, she was hoisted into the air again as she belted out her empowering and aggressive chart-topper So What and fireworks were let off from the top of the stage.

Earlier, former No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani delivered an energetic performance featuring her leaping and jumping alongside backing dancers in black and white patterns clothing and all-red outfits.

The 53-year-old singer played a new single along with her hits such as Don’t Speak and Hollaback Girl as the latter ended her set when dancers carrying bananas ran to join her.

More from The Courier

Deniz Mehmet made some fine saves despite conceding three goals. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says Dunfermline 'got what we needed' after 'setting the bar high' versus…
Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero
Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife