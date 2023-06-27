Lewis Capaldi: What is Tourette’s and how does it affect the brain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Capaldi: What is Tourette’s and how does it affect the brain?

By Press Association
Singer Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be taking a step back (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Singer Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be taking a step back (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lewis Capaldi has decided to take a break from touring his music to adapt to his Tourette’s diagnosis after struggling to perform at Glastonbury festival.

The Scottish singer posted a message on Twitter and Instagram informing followers that he was taking a break for the “foreseeable future” to spend “much more time” on his mental and physical health.

In September last year, the 26-year-old confirmed in an Instagram live video that he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage, at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Here is everything you need to know about the condition:

1) What is Tourette’s syndrome?

Tourette’s syndrome (TS) is a neurological condition that causes you to make involuntary movements and sounds called tics.

Motor tics might include eye blinking, neck and head jerks, and arm and leg movements, while vocal tics might include throat clearing, repeating words or phrases, stuttering and grunting.

2) What causes the condition?

There isn’t much scientific evidence on what really causes the disorder. However, it is thought to be related with brain abnormalities – specifically an imbalance in the function of neurotransmitters, dopamine and serotonin.

Some structures in the parts of the brain appear to be different in people with TS.

Disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be co-occurring conditions and are deeply connected with TS.

3) How do you become diagnosed?

There isn’t a single test to detect TS. However, if you have had several of the common TS tics for around one year, your GP may refer you to a specialised doctor, such as a neurologist, to make a firm diagnosis.

A tic might appear suddenly and last only for a few weeks or months, in which case you wouldn’t be considered as having the disorder.

4) Can people with the condition control their tics?

Tics are involuntary and hard to control. They are preceded by a premonitory urge, compared to the need to itch or sneeze, that can be distressful.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Lewis Capaldi attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

People with TS feel the need to perform a tic multiple times in order to reduce this urge.

5) Is there a cure for the condition?

There is no cure for TS. Most people who have the syndrome do not need any treatment, and can learn how to control tics with the help of a specialist.

The most common treatment involves behavioural therapy to reduce tics and manage emotional stability.

Medicine can be used in instances where the tics are more severe or visibly harmful.

6) How does it affect people?

Most tics aren’t harmful to the person’s general health. However, things like head shaking can cause stress, anxiety and headaches.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage, at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Anger, stress and exhaustion are also common characteristics of the disorder.

7) What are the common misconceptions of the condition?

A lot of people think that those with TS are prone to swearing.

This is one of the possible vocal tics, but only 10% of people with the syndrome do it.

