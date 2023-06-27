Wheel Of Fortune to return with Graham Norton as host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Wheel Of Fortune to return with Graham Norton as host

By Press Association
Graham Norton said he is ‘beyond excited’ to host the show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Graham Norton said he is ‘beyond excited’ to host the show (Suzan Moore/PA)

Wheel Of Fortune will return to television in 2024 with Graham Norton as host.

The classic game show will return to ITV and streaming service ITVX for eight episodes, including two celebrity specials.

It will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win a life-changing cash prize.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2022 – London
Graham Norton (Yui Mok/PA)

The turn of the wheel secures a cash value before contestants pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle they win multiples of that amount.

Contestants could lose everything on a spin of the wheel which contains “bankrupts” and “lose a turn”.

In addition to cash, prizes will be added to the pot to help them reach the bonus round. Everything is up for grabs but only one lucky contestant will get the chance to add big money to their cash pot and see if they can take it home.

Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience.

“My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

Wheel Of Fortune last aired on ITV in 2001, when it was hosted by Paul Hendy.

Previous hosts include John Leslie, Bradley Walsh and Nicky Campbell. Angela Ekaette, Carol Smillie, Jenny Powell and Terri Seymour all appeared as “hostesses”, often referred to as “glamorous assistants”.

It first launched in the UK in 1988, based on the American game show of the same name.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “We are thrilled to have the much-loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers.

“Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.”

More from The Courier

Graham Norton said he is ‘beyond excited’ to host the show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…