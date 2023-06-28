Oliver Cheshire announces wife Pixie Lott is pregnant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Oliver Cheshire announces wife Pixie Lott is pregnant

By Press Association
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire are looking forward to welcoming their first child (Ian West/PA)
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire are looking forward to welcoming their first child (Ian West/PA)

Oliver Cheshire has announced that his wife Pixie Lott is expecting their first child.

Singer Lott, known for chart-toppers Boys And Girls, All About Tonight and Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), has been in a relationship with fashion model Cheshire since 2010.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and married last year.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Cheshire posted a picture of Lott’s pregnancy bump and their ultrasound scan on Instagram.

He wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

The pair received congratulations from a host of celebrities, including Gemma Collins, Ferne McCann and Laura Whitmore.

Collins, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), wrote: “Pixie you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx”

McCann, also paying tribute to 32-year-old Lott, wrote: “Wowwwwwww congratulations mamma. This is such exciting news.”

In an article in British Vogue, Lott said she knows the gender of their child and it is “nice to keep that information just for us”.

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LVII – State Farm Stadium
Rihanna showed off her baby bump while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show (Anthony Behar/PA)

She wrote: “My sister had her first baby in December, and funnily enough my brother is also going to be a dad this November, so the timing is amazing.”

Lott also revealed that she will be releasing “new music soon” and has taken inspiration from megastar Rihanna, who has continued to perform while pregnant and “always looks incredible”.

She added: “Of course, I haven’t entered the newborn stage – they call it the fourth trimester – when you don’t get much sleep. I’m very aware I might feel differently then.”

Lott also wrote that her baby is due in September, and she has “escaped very lightly in terms of sickness”.

Rihanna had revealed her latest pregnancy while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Barbadian singer gave birth to her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in May last year.

More from The Courier

Arbroath FC defender Aaron Steele and young fan Joe model the club's new kits
Arbroath reveal record 2,300 kit sales as Angus club's commercial director discusses new strip…
Travelodge hotel in Glenrothes.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man at Glenrothes Travelodge
congested traffic in Dundee city centre, where the Dundee Low Emission Zone is due to be enforced next year.
STEVE FINAN: Don't let Dundee Low Emission Zone turn our city centre into a…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tayside teacher not guilty of stalking offences
Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse