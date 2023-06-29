Taron Egerton announces break from ‘addictive’ social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taron Egerton announces break from ‘addictive’ social media

By Press Association
Taron Egerton has announced he is taking a break from social media (Ian West./PA)
Taron Egerton has announced he is taking a break from social media (Ian West./PA)

Rocketman star Taron Egerton has announced he is taking a break from social media, saying the amount of time he spends scrolling is “eroding” his ability to “seek out the company of the people I love”.

The British actor, 33, said he needs to spend less time reading the thoughts of strangers and is starting to feel “removed from myself”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Taron Egerton says he spends too much time scrolling (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result, I feel a bit removed from myself.

“And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments of me getting there.

“Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

He added in the caption: “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f****** phone in the other room a bit more often.”

Egerton is best known for starring in the Kingsman films and for playing Sir Elton John in the biopic about the singer’s life, Rocketman, which netted him a Golden Globe.

He recently attended Sir Elton’s performance at Glastonbury, writing on Instagram: “I had no idea Glastonbury was a competition but congratulations @eltonjohn for winning it…”

Last year he was acclaimed for his role in the Apple TV+ drama Black Bird.

