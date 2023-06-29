Taron Egerton announces break from ‘addictive’ social media

Rocketman star Taron Egerton has announced he is taking a break from social media, saying the amount of time he spends scrolling is “eroding” his ability to “seek out the company of the people I love”.

The British actor, 33, said he needs to spend less time reading the thoughts of strangers and is starting to feel “removed from myself”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.

Taron Egerton says he spends too much time scrolling (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result, I feel a bit removed from myself.

“And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments of me getting there.

“Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

He added in the caption: “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f****** phone in the other room a bit more often.”

Egerton is best known for starring in the Kingsman films and for playing Sir Elton John in the biopic about the singer’s life, Rocketman, which netted him a Golden Globe.

He recently attended Sir Elton’s performance at Glastonbury, writing on Instagram: “I had no idea Glastonbury was a competition but congratulations @eltonjohn for winning it…”

Last year he was acclaimed for his role in the Apple TV+ drama Black Bird.