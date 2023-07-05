Amol Rajan excited ahead of University Challenge returning this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amol Rajan excited ahead of University Challenge returning this month

By Press Association
Amol Rajan is the new host of University Challenge (BBC/PA)
Amol Rajan is the new host of University Challenge (BBC/PA)

University Challenge host Amol Rajan has said he is “excited” ahead of viewers watching him on the show for the first time this month.

The popular quiz show, which features competing university teams and had been hosted by Jeremy Paxman, will return to screens on July 17 with Rajan as the presenter.

Journalist and broadcaster Rajan, 40, was announced last year as a replacement for Paxman, who fronted the show for 29 years.

Former Newsnight presenter Paxman, 73, hosted his last University Challenge show in May.

Rajan said: “We’re back! I’m so excited to watch along with audiences and relive this wonderful series and what a wonderful series it is, with thrilling finishes and standards as high as ever.”

University Challenge
Amol Rajan appeared as a contestant on a celebrity Christmas special of University Challenge in 2020 (Ric Lowe/Lifted Entertainment/ITV Studios/PA)

Tackling the tough questions will be 28 new student teams from universities across the country, all the way from Aberdeen to Southampton.

The show has a new set and title sequence, but its format will remain the same, with contestants expected to buzz in and answer questions that range from aromatic compounds to philosopher Zeno of Citium.

Rajan is the third person to present the main series of the programme in its 61-year history. Bamber Gascoigne had launched the quiz in 1962.

He presents Radio 4’s flagship Today programme alongside Amol Rajan Interviews and has also hosted BBC podcasts on subjects including education, climate change, fairness and population.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Jeremy Paxman, ex-host of University Challenge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In 2020, Rajan appeared as a contestant on a celebrity Christmas special of University Challenge, but his team from Downing College, Cambridge, lost to Durham University.

In May 2021, Paxman announced he was being treated for Parkinson’s but said his symptoms were “currently mild”.

It was revealed in an ITV documentary that his doctor diagnosed him with the disease after noticing that he was less “exuberant” on University Challenge.

Paxman said: “It turned out that he had been watching University Challenge and had noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson Mask.”

University Challenge returns on July 17 at 8.30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

