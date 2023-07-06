Bruce Springsteen calls on Hyde Park to ‘be good to yourself’ in three-hour gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Bruce Springsteen calls on Hyde Park to ‘be good to yourself’ in three-hour gig

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park (Jordan Pettit/PA)
Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Bruce Springsteen called on London to “be good to yourself and the ones you love” as he rolled back the years during a three-hour, energy-fuelled set in Hyde Park.

The US rocker, 73, ensured his debut at the British Summer Time (BST) on Thursday would be a performance for the fans as he spent a great deal of time interacting with members of the 65,000-strong crowd and offered up hits from across his six-decade career.

He kicked off his 29-song set alongside his famous E Street Band with an energetic rendition of No Surrender, which was met with rapturous applause from the masses and cries of his fans classic chant of an elongated “Bruce”.

Donning a simple black cuffed shirt and dark denim jeans, it appeared the New Jersey-born singer was keen to prove he still lived up to his nickname of “The Boss” as he moved through opening numbers Ghosts, Prove It All Night and Letter To You with barely breathing room for a “1,2,3,4”.

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at BST Hyde Park (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Not even a small stumble up the stage steps during his performance of Out In The Street could stop him as he powered through the song after taking a brief sit down.

The rocker and his backing band brought their rock ‘n’ roll attitude to covers of the Commodore’s Nightshift and Patti Smith Group’s Because The Night, a song he co-wrote.

Midway through the show, Springsteen recalled embarking on the “greatest adventure of his life” when he joined his first band in the mid-60s alongside George Theiss, who had hired the teenage guitarist into the Castiles.

He also reflected on sitting by Theiss bedside 50 years later days before he died from cancer, saying: “I realised his passing would leave me the last living member of that first small band of guys who got together in that little house.

“Death is like you’re standing on the railroads tracks with an oncoming train bearing down upon you, but it brings a certain clarity of thought and a purpose and a meaning…

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen in full voice in Hyde Park (Jordan Pettit/PA)

“Death’s final and lasting gift to all of us is an expanded vision of this life, of how important it is to seize the day whenever you can.”

He dedicated Last Man Standing to his late bandmate, adding: “George passed away and shortly after I wrote this song and it’s just about the passions you follow as kids, not knowing where they’re going to lead you and how at 15 its all hellos and later on there’s a lot more hard goodbyes.

“So be good to yourself and the ones that you love and to this world that we live in.”

As a dazzling sunset beat down on the Great Oak stage, the group hyped up the crowd again with dynamic renditions of Wrecking Ball, The Rising and Badlands.

They closed out their main set with hit Thunder Road from his 1975 breakthrough album Born to Run, before launching into their extended encore with the title track of their 1984 seventh studio album Born In The USA.

BST Hyde Park
Fans enjoying the concert in Hyde Park (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Moving between Bobby Jean and Dancing In The Dark, Springsteen ripped open his shirt, which was welcomed with screams throughout the crowd.

The rocker ended the show with a stripped-back moment as he stood alone, only accompanied by his guitar and harmonica, to perform an acoustic rendition of I’ll See You In My Dreams.

Before striking up the chords, he joked: “We’re just getting warmed up” and then added: “Thank you London for a beautiful night”.

Springsteen was supported by a host of acts including Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls who delivered an emotionally-driven set while US country band The Chicks, originally named The Dixie Chicks, warmed up the crowd.

The final weekend of BST will be closed out with a trio of US stars as Friday will see Billy Joel take to the stage with Springsteen returning for a second performance on Saturday and Lana Del Rey closing out the festival on Sunday.

