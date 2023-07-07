Ringo Starr: I caught ‘flashes’ of son Zak Starkey’s show at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ringo Starr: I caught ‘flashes’ of son Zak Starkey’s show at Glastonbury

By Press Association
Sir Ringo Starr said he saw 'flashes' of son Zak Starkey's Glastonbury performance
Sir Ringo Starr said he saw ‘flashes’ of son Zak Starkey’s Glastonbury performance (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Sir Ringo Starr said he was able to catch “flashes” of his son Zak Starkey’s 2023 Glastonbury performance despite being in the US during the festival.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 83rd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he felt good to be back on the road performing, but had no plans to return to the UK soon.

Starkey played at Glastonbury’s The Glade with newly formed supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos on the final day of the festival last month.

The group consists of Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez, joined by Andy Bell of Oasis/Ride on bass and Starkey on drums.

Sir Ringo Starr at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 83rd birthday

Asked if he had watched any of the bands at Glastonbury this year, Sir Ringo told the PA news agency: “I saw a few flashes of my son’s Zak’s band, but just what they show us on the TV. I was here.”

Sir Ringo’s former band mate, Sir Paul McCartney, was pictured multiple times at the festival, including in the wings to watch Foo Fighters’ surprise set on the Friday.

Sir Ringo is currently on tour with his All-Starr Band, playing a string of dates across the US and Canada.

He previously revealed that he had requested fewer breaks between shows for the 2023 tour, which features 22 dates in total.

“I’ve been on the road since ’89 – I love it,” he told PA on Friday.

Sir Ringo Starr

“Last year, we got knocked down and this year we didn’t get knocked down – we finished the gig.

“I go back out in September – it’s what I do. I am the drummer so I need a few guitars and pianos around me.”

The line-up of the All Starr Band, which has rotated throughout the years, currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Asked if he intended to visit the UK with the group, Sir Ringo added: “There’s no plans right now, I’ve done the UK what, five times? Six times? I don’t do the booking.”

