Tom Brittney announces his exit from Grantchester: ‘I’ve had an incredible time’

By Press Association
Tom Brittney will be leaving ITV show Grantchester (Ian West/PA)
Tom Brittney will be leaving ITV show Grantchester (Ian West/PA)

Tom Brittney has announced that the latest series of Grantchester will be his last as he wants to focus on new projects.

The 32-year-old has played the Reverend Will Davenport since 2019 and will be replaced by Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair, who will star as vicar Alphy Kotteram.

Brittney said: “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years.

“I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

Radio Times Festival 2015
Robson Green plays Geordie Keating in Grantchester (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“I’ll miss it more than anything but it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

Grantchester follows clergyman Davenport as he finds himself investigating mysterious wrongdoings with the help of Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, played by former Casualty star Robson Green.

Happy Valley star James Norton previously played the Reverend Sidney Chambers when the series was following him as the vicar character over several seasons.

Brittney’s replacement, Nair, who stars in the ITV comedy show Count Abdulla, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester.

“The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming.

“The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it.

“I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Inside Soap Awards 2019 – London
Rishi Nair will replace Tom Brittney in Grantchester (Ian West/PA)

Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson, whose company works on the series, said it was hard to say goodbye to Brittney as he had become a beloved member of the Grantchester ensemble.

“Fortunately for Masterpiece and the show’s devoted audience, Rishi Nair is terrific as Alphy Kotteram, a character who we know will quickly become a fan favourite,” she said.

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, executive producer for TV production company Kudos, said: “It’s the end of an era as we say an emotional farewell to Tom Brittney.

“He’s been extraordinary in the past five series and we’ll miss him very much, but audiences can look forward to a new and fantastically entertaining chapter as we welcome Rishi Nair to the series.

“Alphy Kotteram is charismatic, witty and will give Geordie a run for his money. I think the audience will love our new addition.”

Set in 1961, the ninth series will see Davenport be approached with a “life-changing offer” which could persuade him to leave Grantchester.

This series will see Green return alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

The show is adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie.