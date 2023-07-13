Billie Eilish dons retro blonde look for video of new Barbie movie ballad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish dons retro blonde look for video of new Barbie movie ballad

By Press Association
Billie Eilish at the premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Billie Eilish has showcased a blonde retro look in the new music video of her emotional ballad, which features on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

The US singer dons a yellow 1950s-style dress along with a high-ponytail hairstyle for the self-directed video of What Was I Made For?, which she said “means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you”.

In the video, she can be seen sitting at a desk sorting through doll-sized versions of her own red carpet looks and hanging them onto a mini clothing rail as her delicate vocals play over the top.

However, the peaceful moment gets disrupted as the elements of wind and rain start up, leaving Eilish flustered and soaking wet.

As calm resumes, she packs up the items into a small suitcase before running out of the scene.

The pop star, 21, shared a clip of the video to her Instagram and revealed her and her brother Finneas wrote the song in almost one night after the Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig showed them a handful of unfinished scenes of the film earlier this year.

Eilish wrote: “We had no idea what to expect at all… We were so deeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and couldn’t shut up about it.

“And ended up writing almost the entire song that night.”

She added: “To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it. I’m so so thankful for that.

“This video makes me cry. It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you.

“Don’t have much to say other than that, I think it will speak for itself, enjoy.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Eilish revealed that she and her brother, with whom she writes a lot of her material, had been struggling with writer’s block until the Barbie soundtrack opportunity came along.

“Through this last winter, we’ve both been incredibly uninspired”, she explained.

“And we’ve still been working and trying to make stuff. And honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute.

“Even though we were coming up with ideas… I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it’.

“We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like ‘Man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore’… And Barbie and Greta just pulled it out of me.”

Eilish directed the music video and hailed it a “special” moment, adding: “I love all my videos, and some of them of course have aged poorly, but I still really love them all. But this one, I feel really proud of it.”

World Premiere of “Barbie”
Finneas and Billie Eilish at the premiere of Barbie at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The singer is among a plethora of top talents who all feature on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Single Dance The Night by Dua Lipa has already been released and so has Speed Drive by Charli XCX.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have also created a rap adaptation of Aqua’s classic track Barbie Girl.

Also on the line-up are Lizzo, Ava Max, Sam Smith, Dominic Fike, three-piece family band Haim, British artist Pink Pantheress and Australian instrumentalist Tame Impala

South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty featuring rapper Kaliii, US singer of Abcdefu Gayle, Colombian singer Karol G, rapper The Kid Laroi, US singer Khalid and actor Gosling also all feature.

The Barbie movie, based on the Mattel doll, is one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year and will also star Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

It is director Gerwig’s first film since her adaptation of Little Women and she has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, the director of films such as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid And The Whale.

Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on July 21.

The soundtrack album will also release on July 21.