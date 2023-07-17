Retired widower to look for love on new dating show The Golden Bachelor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired widower to look for love on new dating show The Golden Bachelor

By Press Association
A 71-year-old retired restaurateur and widower will look for love on the first series of new reality show The Golden Bachelor (PA)
A 71-year-old retired restaurateur and widower will look for love on the first series of new reality show The Golden Bachelor.

Father-of-two Gerry Turner, from Indiana, will star in the spin-off of the long-running US dating shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, which usually feature contestants in their 20s and 30s.

He will be the first senior citizen to look for love in the franchise, which has been running for more than 20 years on US network ABC.

Turner, who was married to his wife Toni for 43 years before she died in 2017, told Good Morning America appearing on the show “feels amazing and it’s still sinking in”.

Asked how she would feel about him looking for a new relationship on television, he said: “I have her picture on a dresser in my closet and every morning I give her the nod.

“For a while I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK but we always told each other when one of us goes we want the other one to be happy.

“She’s up there rooting. She’s saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry, do this.’”

Turner said it was his daughters who urged him to sign up for the show, adding: “I would love it if I found a partner who was high energy, someone who maybe plays pickleball, someone that maybe plays golf.”

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are available on Hayu in the UK. It is expected that The Golden Bachelor will also be available on the streaming service when it airs in the autumn.