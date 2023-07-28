Iron Man helmet and Harry Potter wands to be sold as Hollywood items auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iron Man helmet and Harry Potter wands to be sold as Hollywood items auctioned

By Press Association
Robert Downey Jr, who stared in Iron Man (PA)
Blockbuster movie props such as a helmet worn by Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man 3 and wands used in the Harry Potter film series are set to go on sale.

The helmet, made of fibreglass material and with eyes that shine a blue-white colour, is being sold at an event from Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for 50,000 to 70,000 US dollars (£38,880 to £54,436).

The Legends: Hollywood And Royalty auction, featuring more than 1,400 items, in Beverly Hills, California, in September will celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros.

Previously announced items include three designer dresses worn by Diana, Princess of Wales which have not been seen in public for more than 30 years.

The auction will also see Star Wars, Stark Trek, Game Of Thrones and James Bond props and costumes made famous by Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Vivien Leigh.

The Iron Man helmet is seen in the third instalment when the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) attacks Tony Stark (Downey Jr) at his home in Malibu, California.

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe props such as the mask worn by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and a Captain America shield used by Chris Evans in Captain America – The First Avenger also feature.

Wands in the films Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows and Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire are also going on sale.

Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson handled the props which could be sold from between 5,000 to 60,000 US dollars (£3,883 to £46,600) depending on the wand.

Science-fiction film highlights include Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) production-made slave costume from Star Wars – Return Of The Jedi, estimated at 20,000 to 30,000 US dollars (£15,534 to £23,300).

Other items include blasters used by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Star Wars universe films and series such as Star Wars – The Force Awakens and The Mandalorian.

Stand-outs from the Star Trek items include a maroon Starfleet officer’s jacket worn by William Shatner as James T  Kirk in Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan, which could go for 100,000 to 200,000 US dollars (£77,640 to £155,282),

A Borg cube studio model for Star Trek – First Contact estimated at 50,000 to 70,000 US dollars (£38,880 to £54,436) is also up for sale.

Collectibles from classic Hollywood actors Humphrey Bogart and his wife Lauren Bacall will also be offered for the first time at auction.

The couple’s matching 14k gold wedding rings that were exchanged by Bogart and Bacall during their wedding on May 21 1945 and a heart-shaped locket inscribed, “Baby, here’s my heart, Bogie” are among the items.

A Xenomorph head from James Cameron’s Alien, a gun used by Pierce Brosnan in 007 film Tomorrow Never Dies, a Jack Nicholson-signed Joker glove from Batman and an axe prop from Stranger Things also feature in the Californian sale.

Game Of Thrones props such as Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister battle axe and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow dagger have also been highlighted by the auctioneers.

Legends: Hollywood And Royalty will take place online and in Beverly Hills, California, from September 6 to 8.