Iron Man helmet and Harry Potter wands to be sold as Hollywood items auctioned

Blockbuster movie props such as a helmet worn by Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man 3 and wands used in the Harry Potter film series are set to go on sale.

The helmet, made of fibreglass material and with eyes that shine a blue-white colour, is being sold at an event from Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for 50,000 to 70,000 US dollars (£38,880 to £54,436).

The Legends: Hollywood And Royalty auction, featuring more than 1,400 items, in Beverly Hills, California, in September will celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros.

Previously announced items include three designer dresses worn by Diana, Princess of Wales which have not been seen in public for more than 30 years.

The auction will also see Star Wars, Stark Trek, Game Of Thrones and James Bond props and costumes made famous by Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Vivien Leigh.

The Iron Man helmet is seen in the third instalment when the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) attacks Tony Stark (Downey Jr) at his home in Malibu, California.

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe props such as the mask worn by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and a Captain America shield used by Chris Evans in Captain America – The First Avenger also feature.

Wands in the films Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows and Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire are also going on sale.

Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson handled the props which could be sold from between 5,000 to 60,000 US dollars (£3,883 to £46,600) depending on the wand.

Science-fiction film highlights include Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) production-made slave costume from Star Wars – Return Of The Jedi, estimated at 20,000 to 30,000 US dollars (£15,534 to £23,300).

Other items include blasters used by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Star Wars universe films and series such as Star Wars – The Force Awakens and The Mandalorian.

Stand-outs from the Star Trek items include a maroon Starfleet officer’s jacket worn by William Shatner as James T Kirk in Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan, which could go for 100,000 to 200,000 US dollars (£77,640 to £155,282),

A Borg cube studio model for Star Trek – First Contact estimated at 50,000 to 70,000 US dollars (£38,880 to £54,436) is also up for sale.

Collectibles from classic Hollywood actors Humphrey Bogart and his wife Lauren Bacall will also be offered for the first time at auction.

The couple’s matching 14k gold wedding rings that were exchanged by Bogart and Bacall during their wedding on May 21 1945 and a heart-shaped locket inscribed, “Baby, here’s my heart, Bogie” are among the items.

A Xenomorph head from James Cameron’s Alien, a gun used by Pierce Brosnan in 007 film Tomorrow Never Dies, a Jack Nicholson-signed Joker glove from Batman and an axe prop from Stranger Things also feature in the Californian sale.

Game Of Thrones props such as Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister battle axe and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow dagger have also been highlighted by the auctioneers.

Legends: Hollywood And Royalty will take place online and in Beverly Hills, California, from September 6 to 8.