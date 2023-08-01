Management company TaP Music ends Eurovision partnership with BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Management company TaP Music ends Eurovision partnership with BBC

By Press Association
Mae Muller disappointingly finished second last at Eurovision in2023 (PA Wire/Aaron Chown)
Global management and music publishing company TaP Music has announced it will be parting ways with the BBC following a two-year collaboration helping to select Eurovision talent.

In a statement, TaP Music said that it was “so proud” of 2022 and 2023 UK entrants Sam Ryder and Mae Muller but added that it was “time to pass the baton back”.

The BBC partnership produced Ryder’s song Space Man, which vaulted the singer to second place in 2022 – equalling the best position that a UK act had achieved since Katrina And The Waves won in 1997.

TaP Music also helped to select Muller, who placed second to last (25th) in this year’s competition, which was held in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

A statement from TaP Music read: “It’s been brilliant working with the BBC this last two years, but for now, we think it is time to pass the baton back.”

It added: “We are thrilled that Eurovision in the UK has a bigger and wider audience than ever before and to have been part of the UK hosting it in Liverpool with Ukraine this year was an incredible moment for us, showing the unifying power and importance of popular culture.

“We’re so proud of Sam and Mae for representing the UK so wonderfully and are enjoying watching their careers flourish as a result.

Eurovision 2023
The UK’s 2022 entrant Sam Ryder performing at this year final in Liverpool (PA Wire/Aaron Chown)

“We wish the BBC the best of luck with ongoing success and continuing to build the excitement and audience in the UK.

“We believe Eurovision is one of the greatest live music shows on the planet and hope that many more artists, new or established, will see the huge opportunity it brings, and we know there is room for even more growth of the format, both in the UK and beyond.”

TaP Music manages artists including: French singer-songwriter Christine And The Queens; American pop artist Caroline Polachek; English vocalist Ellie Goulding; and Video Games singer Lana Del Rey.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Sweden after the country’s 2023 entrant Loreen won the competition with the song Tattoo.

The contest will be held on the 50th anniversary of the country’s first triumph: Abba’s 1974 victory with Waterloo.