Travis Scott scores first number one album with new release Utopia

By Press Association
Travis Scott has topped the album chart (PA)

Travis Scott has secured his first number one album with his latest release Utopia as it claims the biggest streaming week for a full-length album this year so far.

Last Friday, the Texan rapper released his fourth studio album which features global superstars including Beyonce, the Weeknd, Bad Bunny and SZA.

He has previously reached the top 40 with his 2015 debut Rodeo peaking at 22, 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight at 19 and 2018’s Astroworld at number three.

It comes after a Texas grand jury decided not to indict the US rapper in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at his 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Scott has just pipped British singer Anne-Marie to the top spot as her third studio album Unhealthy comes in at number two.

Ending the week fewer than 1,500 chart units behind Scott, the record matches her chart peak for her 2021 release Therapy and is one ahead of 2018’s Speak Your Mind.

She is followed by Post Malone who takes the third spot with his new album Austin while the Weeknd’s The Highlights takes fourth and Taylor Swift’s re-released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes in fifth.

Elsewhere in the official singles chart, Dave and Central Cee have made history as they claim the longest running UK rap number 1 with Sprinter as it marks its ninth consecutive week at the top of the charts.

Barbiemania over the release of the movie about the Mattel doll has also given a boost to a string of tracks which feature on its soundtrack.

US singer Billie Eilish’s contemplative What Was I Made For? has come in at number two while Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night climbs one place to number three and the reworking of Aqua’s Barbie Girl – Barbie World by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice moves up to fourth.

Charli XCX has also jumped 10 places to number nine with her Barbie track Speed Drive.