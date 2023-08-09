GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins ‘deeply’ shaken after witnessing dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins ‘deeply’ shaken after witnessing dog attack

By Press Association
GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins ‘deeply shaken’ after witnessing dog attack (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins says she was shaken “deeply” after watching her friend’s daughter being attacked by a dog.

Hawkins was reportedly walking with her own child and the eight-year-old girl when the animal escaped from a nearby garden and knocked the child down and bit her.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Hawkins, 48, said she had reassured the child that the barking dogs would not be able to get out before the “shocking” incident.

“The experience shook me deeply,” she said.

“It’s a problem we must tackle. Seeing my friend’s daughter being attacked by a big dog was shocking and scary. It showed me how quickly something like that can happen.

“The two big dogs were barking aggressively. I was saying, ‘Don’t worry, they won’t be able to get out’. But one of the dogs did get out.”

Hawkins said she had felt “particularly vulnerable” as she was carrying her own child and was unable to step in and help.

“My friend’s daughter was knocked to the ground and it was so scary. It’s definitely made me more alert to the potential dangers,” she told the Mirror.

The TRIC Christmas lunch – London
Hawkins was walking with her own child and the eight-year-old girl when the animal escaped from a nearby garden (Ian West/PA)

Hawkins will front a new ITV programme Dangerous Dogs: What’s The Truth? to investigate the growing problem of dog attacks.

According to ITV, last year saw record numbers of fatalities from injuries sustained during such attacks.

Earlier this month Royal Mail said incidents of dog attacks on postal workers had surged to nearly 2,000 reported incidents in 2022.

There were 1,916 dog attacks on postal workers logged during the year to March 31 2023, Royal Mail said.

Dangerous Dogs: What’s The Truth? is due to air on ITV on Thursday at 8.30pm.