Strictly star Annabel Croft: Late husband was huge fan of dancing show

Annabel Croft has said her late husband was a “huge fan” of Strictly Come Dancing but she will not be taking herself “too seriously” on the dancefloor.

The former British number one tennis player and broadcaster is among the star-studded line-up of the new series of the BBC’s flagship show.

Croft, who was the youngest Briton to compete in the Wimbledon Championships for almost a century at the age of 15 before becoming a junior champion at the tournament in 1984 at the age of 18, has said taking part in the show has “come at the right time for me” after announcing the death of her husband Mel Coleman, who had been diagnosed with cancer, in May.

Annabel Croft and late husband Mel Coleman (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited to be taking part in the programme.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the show, my husband was a really huge fan of it.

“So (it’s) just exciting to do a new challenge and have fun in the process. Not take my tell myself too seriously.”

Croft, who is an ambassador for padel tennis, was speaking at the launch of the new court at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London and said she hopes the new facility encourages more people to take it up.

Annabel Croft at the opening of the new padel tennis courts at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “I think it’s slightly easier to play than tennis, tennis has a lot of different elements to it.

“Padel is a different type of bat, it sounds really good when you play. You can have some really fun rallies, you get some really good rallies going with your partners, you always play doubles and you laugh a lot. I’ve always enjoyed playing padel.”

She added: “It’s a little bit different to tennis, it’s great fun. I think I find myself laughing a lot more on a padel court.

“You just come out and have fun. Anyone can play. It’s very inclusive. You don’t need to be a member to come and play here.”

Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe and is Spain’s second most popular sport after football.

Former tennis player Annabel Croft will make her debut on the Strictly dancefloor this autumn (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The cross between tennis and squash is played mainly in a doubles format on an enclosed court that is two-thirds the size of a tennis court.

Andy Murray, David Beckham, and Lionel Messi are among the high-profile fans of the sport.

Croft will make her debut on the Strictly dancefloor this autumn.

Angela Rippon, Les Dennis and Zara McDermott are also among the line-up this year.