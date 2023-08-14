Strictly star Annabel Croft: Late husband was huge fan of dancing show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Strictly star Annabel Croft: Late husband was huge fan of dancing show

By Press Association
Former tennis player Annabel Croft is among the star-studded line-up of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former tennis player Annabel Croft is among the star-studded line-up of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Annabel Croft has said her late husband was a “huge fan” of Strictly Come Dancing but she will not be taking herself “too seriously” on the dancefloor.

The former British number one tennis player and broadcaster is among the star-studded line-up of the new series of the BBC’s flagship show.

Croft, who was the youngest Briton to compete in the Wimbledon Championships for almost a century at the age of 15 before becoming a junior champion at the tournament in 1984 at the age of 18, has said taking part in the show has “come at the right time for me” after announcing the death of her husband Mel Coleman, who had been diagnosed with cancer, in May.

Our Greatest Team Rises gala dinner
Annabel Croft and late husband Mel Coleman (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited to be taking part in the programme.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the show, my husband was a really huge fan of it.

“So (it’s) just exciting to do a new challenge and have fun in the process. Not take my tell myself too seriously.”

Croft, who is an ambassador for padel tennis, was speaking at the launch of the new court at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London and said she hopes the new facility encourages more people to take it up.

Anabel Croft at opening of padel tennis courts – London
Annabel Croft at the opening of the new padel tennis courts at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “I think it’s slightly easier to play than tennis, tennis has a lot of different elements to it.

“Padel is a different type of bat, it sounds really good when you play. You can have some really fun rallies, you get some really good rallies going with your partners, you always play doubles and you laugh a lot. I’ve always enjoyed playing padel.”

She added: “It’s a little bit different to tennis, it’s great fun. I think I find myself laughing a lot more on a padel court.

“You just come out and have fun. Anyone can play. It’s very inclusive. You don’t need to be a member to come and play here.”

Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe and is Spain’s second most popular sport after football.

Anabel Croft at opening of padel tennis courts – London
Former tennis player Annabel Croft will make her debut on the Strictly dancefloor this autumn (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The cross between tennis and squash is played mainly in a doubles format on an enclosed court that is two-thirds the size of a tennis court.

Andy Murray, David Beckham, and Lionel Messi are among the high-profile fans of the sport.

Croft will make her debut on the Strictly dancefloor this autumn.

Angela Rippon, Les Dennis and Zara McDermott are also among the line-up this year.