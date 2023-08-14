Liam Gallagher set to outshine brother Noel with fifth number one solo album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gallagher set to outshine brother Noel with fifth number one solo album

By Press Association
Liam Gallagher (PA Archive/Aaron Chown)
Liam Gallagher (PA Archive/Aaron Chown)

Liam Gallagher is on track to claim his fifth solo number one LP in the UK albums chart with Knebworth 22.

If this happens, then the singer will have released more number one albums than his brother Noel.

Knebworth 22 is comprised of songs that were recorded at two sold-out shows in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, in June last year.

Liam Gallagher on stage during the Knebworth concert in 1996 (Steffan Rousseau/PA)
Liam Gallagher on stage during the Knebworth concert in 1996 (Steffan Rousseau/PA)

Liam played at the park more than 25 years after Oasis had performed there for two nights in 1996.

The track list for Knebworth 22 includes Liam’s single Wall Of Glass and Oasis songs Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

As a solo artist, Liam, 50, has released a number of LPs since their split, including number one albums As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall, 2020) and C’mon You Know (2022).

Noel, 56, has also had four number one albums with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (2011), Chasing Yesterday (2015), Who Built The Moon (2017) and Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2021).

In June this year, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released LP Council Skies, which peaked at number two.

Currently sitting behind Knebworth 22 in the official UK albums chart are Swedish Rockers The Hive, who could secure a number two position with their LP The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

They are followed by electronic duo Jungle, who are in the running to debut at number three with their album Volcano.

Behind Jungle and set to claim the fourth spot is David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Soundtrack, which was released 40 years ago in 1983.

Elsewhere in the charts, Taylor Swift’s 2014 album 1989 – which contains singles Shake It Off, Blank Space and Style – is looking to re-enter the top 10 at number five, having originally peaked at number one.

Swift recently announcement that a forthcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be released in October.