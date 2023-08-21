Daughter of Olivia Newton-John ‘not okay’ since actress’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Daughter of Olivia Newton-John ‘not okay’ since actress’s death

By Press Association
Olivia Newton John (Ian West/PA)
The daughter of Dame Olivia Newton-John says she has “not been okay” since her mother’s death last year.

Dame Olivia, a British-born actress and singer who grew up in Australia, died in August last year at the age of 73.

She is best known for playing Sandy opposite John Travolta in the 1978 hit musical film Grease.

Her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, also an actress and singer, appeared to suggest to her followers in an Instagram video that she needed a month-long break from working to recover.

She said: “Since my mom’s passing, and the year and a half, with her going through cancer, I have not been okay.

“If I have forgotten to return your calls… I’ve had extreme memory loss. I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments, but I’ve been neglecting myself.

“One of my mom’s biggest messages was take care of you. If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness, and power to everyone else.

“So, after the walk, I’m going to disappear for about three weeks, just to honour my mind, body and spirit, because I’m developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body.

“And I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I’m so sorry, I haven’t been consistent with myself, and I haven’t been taken care of myself.

“So in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the wellness walk, I’m going to take a month to do that so I can be of complete service to everyone else.”

Lattanzi, 37, is the daughter of Dame Olivia and her former husband Matt Lattanzi, who the actress divorced in 1995.

In 2008, Dame Olivia married her second husband, businessman and conservationist John Easterling, and they remained married until her death.

She died “peacefully” at her ranch in southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

Stars such as Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John and Mariah Carey were among those who paid tribute to the “beautiful and courageous” actress and singer and a state memorial service in Australia was held.