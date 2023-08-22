Kendall Jenner models on horseback for Stella McCartney’s winter campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Kendall Jenner models on horseback for Stella McCartney’s winter campaign

By Press Association
Model Kendall Jenner has been announced as the face of the winter fashion campaign Horse Power by fashion designer Stella McCartney (PA)
Model Kendall Jenner has been announced as the face of the winter fashion campaign Horse Power by fashion designer Stella McCartney (PA)

Model Kendall Jenner has been announced as the face of the winter fashion campaign Horse Power by fashion designer Stella McCartney.

On Tuesday, a photograph was posted to the official Stella McCartney Instagram page revealing that Jenner, 27, will star in the collection.

The image showed the model on horseback, wearing nothing but a pair of thigh-high animal print boots with a matching bag.

McCartney, 51, said on her website: “I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do.

“Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.

“Capturing this connection brings Horse Power to life, both through the fashion and the vision.”

The campaign was shot by Harley Weir in the Camargue salt flats of France amongst the region’s white ponies.

Horse Power is said to celebrate an inherent love and deep respect for animals, with the horse power theme forming the basis of the collection.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Stella McCartney after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (PA)

Fashion items from the collection, currently displayed on the Stella McCartney website, include an Appaloosa pony jacquard knit cape jumper for £1,150 and Skyla Appaloosa print velvet chunky platform ankle boots for £715.

The winter collection also celebrates the relationships between mothers, sisters and daughters, which is why prints from the fashion designer’s mother and sister – Linda McCartney and Mary McCartney, are also featured.

Eco-friendly designs include s-wave bags crafted from apple waste and riding boots made using grape waste, with other items made from the fungi mycelium and Mirum – used as a cruelty-free alternative to animal leather.

McCartney, whose famous father is The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, was made a CBE at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

The fashion designer has championed a vegan lifestyle and sustainable design since the beginning of her career.

Jenner, sister of American socialite Kim Kardashian, has modelled for the likes of Victoria’s Secret and Burberry and in 2018 was named the year’s highest-paid model by Forbes.