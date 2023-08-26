Noel Gallagher imagines how Oasis reunion would look now he is ‘a certain age’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Noel Gallagher imagines how Oasis reunion would look now he is ‘a certain age’

By Press Association
Noel Gallagher has discussed the prospect of an Oasis reunion (Ian West/PA)
Noel Gallagher has discussed the prospect of an Oasis reunion now that he and the group members are at “a certain age”, and said they would have to see “what everyone’s hair was looking like”.

Brothers Noel, 56, and Liam, 50, have been embroiled in a feud ever since their band Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The pair are often asked whether Oasis will reform and Noel has now revealed, in an interview with The Sun, that the reunion would involve him, Liam “and a load of fit f****** birds.”

BAFTA Film Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Noel Gallagher (Matt Crossick/PA)

The musician, who fronts Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, said: “It’s funny we are all at a certain age now.

“My hair was a bit thicker in Oasis. We’d have to see what everyone’s hair was looking like.”

Noel also spoke about the early days in the band and said: “I don’t know how we got by.

“Have you seen the shot from the side of the stage at Knebworth? I’ve got a pedalboard on a piece of plywood, it’s got a delay pedal and a tuner.

“125,000 people each night and I didn’t have a proper pedalboard.”

The band played Knebworth Park for two nights in 1996 and Liam returned in 2022 to play their back catalogue of hits, including some of his own.

The music artist turned the live recordings into an album which was released in August and went to number one on the UK’s official albums chart.

Noel has spoken previously on whether he would consider a reunion.

In an appearance on Radio X earlier this year, radio presenter Johnny Vaughan asked whether Noel would do a reunion for £8 million.

Vaughan said: “You said (previously), ‘If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I’d put them back together’.

“If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?”

Noel said: “I would consider it… I would properly consider it, yeah.”