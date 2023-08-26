Noel Gallagher imagines how Oasis reunion would look now he is ‘a certain age’

Noel Gallagher has discussed the prospect of an Oasis reunion now that he and the group members are at “a certain age”, and said they would have to see “what everyone’s hair was looking like”.

Brothers Noel, 56, and Liam, 50, have been embroiled in a feud ever since their band Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The pair are often asked whether Oasis will reform and Noel has now revealed, in an interview with The Sun, that the reunion would involve him, Liam “and a load of fit f****** birds.”

Noel Gallagher (Matt Crossick/PA)

The musician, who fronts Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, said: “It’s funny we are all at a certain age now.

“My hair was a bit thicker in Oasis. We’d have to see what everyone’s hair was looking like.”

Noel also spoke about the early days in the band and said: “I don’t know how we got by.

“Have you seen the shot from the side of the stage at Knebworth? I’ve got a pedalboard on a piece of plywood, it’s got a delay pedal and a tuner.

“125,000 people each night and I didn’t have a proper pedalboard.”

The band played Knebworth Park for two nights in 1996 and Liam returned in 2022 to play their back catalogue of hits, including some of his own.

The music artist turned the live recordings into an album which was released in August and went to number one on the UK’s official albums chart.

Noel has spoken previously on whether he would consider a reunion.

In an appearance on Radio X earlier this year, radio presenter Johnny Vaughan asked whether Noel would do a reunion for £8 million.

Vaughan said: “You said (previously), ‘If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I’d put them back together’.

“If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?”

Noel said: “I would consider it… I would properly consider it, yeah.”