More celebrities set to strip as The Real Full Monty line-up revealed

TV presenter Julia Bradbury, reality star Gemma Collins and former royal butler Paul Burrell will be among the stars jingling their bells when The Real Full Monty returns this Christmas.

The latest celebrities to strip off on television to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks will also include actress Sherrie Hewson, Dancing On Ice professional skater Vanessa Bauer, Death In Paradise star Victoria Ekanoye, footballer Ashley Cain, former England rugby international Ben Cohen, actor Nick Collier – better known as Ella Vaday from RuPaul’s Drag Race – and reality star Pete Wicks.

Countryfile presenter Bradbury, 53, revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy during which her breast and two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Reality star Gemma Collins is among the celebrities due to appear on the show (Ian West/PA)

Former Coronation Street star Hewson lost her brother to brain cancer last year, while Collins’s mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Each star will overcome their fears to strip off and bare all for the show, which will detail the personal reason why each star has decided to take part in raising awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives.

The striptease show will once again be hosted by Coleen Nolan and Ashley Banjo.

Other stars who have previously stripped off for the show include former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, EastEnders actress Laila Morse and newsreader Victoria Derbyshire.