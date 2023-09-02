Trailer released for first look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023

A trailer has been released showing a first look at this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The teaser shows professional dancers giving a dramatic performance outside and inside the Tate Britain gallery in London.

The routine, with the Strictly professionals dressed in gold, will open the launch show later this month.

On Instagram, judge Shirley Ballas wrote: “Get your dancing shoes on… Strictly Come Dancing 2023 coming soon.

“Who’s ready for an exciting season? @bbcstrictly @bbciplayer.”

The trailer’s soundtrack is an orchestral version of 1992 Snap! hit Rhythm Is A Dancer.

The teaser will also air on the BBC.

Images released by the BBC on Friday show the cast of professional dancers dressed in gold and black outfits.

Professionals already revealed for the series include Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Vito Coppola and Jowita Przystal – who won the competition last year with her dance partner, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Nadiya Bychkova (BBC Studios/PA)

Another photo from the launch trailer shows Coppola dressed in a leather-look suit as he stands next to Przystal, who is wearing an all-black ensemble and red lipstick.

Two more images depict dancers in motion, with Bychkova in a stance that captures the movement of the gold material she is draped in.

Di Prima and Jones are also photographed mid-movement, with Di Prima grabbing Jones’s waist.

Graziano Di Prima & Katya Jones (BBC Studios/PA)

The 15 celebrity contestants this year are former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis, ex-tennis player Annabel Croft, British actor Nigel Harman, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Paralympian Jody Cundy, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, radio host Nikita Kanda, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, broadcaster Angela Rippon, Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Love Island star Zara McDermott, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education’s Layton Williams and comedian Eddie Kadi.

The BBC is to announce the date of the launch show in due course.