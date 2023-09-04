Filmmaker Ken Loach describes himself as a ‘target’ for pressure groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Filmmaker Ken Loach describes himself as a ‘target’ for pressure groups

By Press Association
Ken Loach (Doug Peters/PA)
Ken Loach (Doug Peters/PA)

Filmmaker Ken Loach has described himself as a target for “unfounded abuse” from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) after the pressure group condemned the BBC for working with his production company on a new feature film.

The veteran director, 87, said he trusts the BBC will treat an “offensive” email from Jewish campaigners “appropriately” after the group described him as a denier of antisemitism.

Loach’s company Sixteen Films has partnered with BBC Film on an upcoming feature, believed to be set in Scotland, titled Downtrodden.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 – Press Room – London
Ken Loach with the award for Outstanding British Film for I, Daniel Blake (Ian West/PA)

However, the CAA condemned the BBC for working with Loach’s production company, describing the move as a “terrible lapse in judgment” after he was expelled from the Labour Party in 2021 during what he called at the time a “purge” of Jeremy Corbyn allies.

Loach, who has long been celebrated for his socially-critical films, told the PA news agency: “This is unfounded abuse from a pressure group. I have answered such allegations many times.

“There are important questions to put to the CAA when it makes these unpleasant attacks.

“They have a political agenda and they clearly do not represent all Jewish people, maybe only a minority.

“They never challenge me directly, simply seek to cause professional damage and personal distress.”

Anti-semitism in Labour
Protesters during the demonstration organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Loach described himself as a “target” for pressure groups such as the CAA as he is “known to be of the left” and also someone “who supports Palestinian rights”.

He also vehemently denied serving as a producer on the project, saying: “In this instance, the CAA has its facts wrong.

“I am not a producer of the film Downtrodden, nor involved in its production.

“Sixteen Films is a production company that works with several directors.”

His comments come following a statement from the CAA over the weekend, which read: “Ken Loach has been just appalling in his antisemitism denial, not only during the years of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party, but long after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found evidence of illegal antisemitism and the Labour Party admitted it.

“Even the Labour Party has ditched him, so why would anyone think he’s still an acceptable partner for the BBC?”

The UK’s equalities watchdog found Labour was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination as the former leader struggled to tackle antisemitism.

On Monday, Loach said in “all matters of antisemitism” he takes advice from Jewish colleagues, which include senior academics who have written extensively on the subject, who have experienced antisemitism and understand it.

He said: “They have written many times in my support and continue to do so.

“Unlike the casually offensive language of the CAA, their rigorous examination of these issues will withstand any scrutiny.

“I share their views that there is racism, including antisemitism, in all parties, but that in the Labour party it was weaponised to undermine Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, the left in general, and to inhibit criticism of Israel.”

In 2016, Loach directed I, Daniel Blake which won the Bafta Award for Outstanding British Film for depicting a man’s struggle with the welfare system.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.