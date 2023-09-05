All the winners at the National Television Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

All the winners at the National Television Awards 2023

By Press Association
Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire, Rhys Connah, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Mollie Winnard and Mark Stanley at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Lucy North/PA)
The National Television Awards have taken place at The O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, saw BBC drama series Happy Valley and its star Sarah Lancashire win while The Repair Shop broke This Morning’s winning streak by taking home the daytime show award.

The late Paul O’Grady was also honoured as he won in the factual entertainment category for his show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Special Recognition award and the Drama Performance award for her work in Happy Valley, with Sir Ian McKellen at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Lucy North/PA)

Here are the full list of winners:

New drama – Wednesday

Reality competition – The Traitors

Authored documentary – Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Returning drama – Happy Valley

TV presenter – Ant & Dec (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway)

Factual – Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Cast members accepting the serial drama award on behalf of Eastenders at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Lucy North/PA)

Drama performance – Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – Gogglebox

Serial drama – EastEnders

TV interview – The Graham Norton Show

Serial drama performance – Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Quiz game show – The 1% Club

Rising star – Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Daytime – The Repair Shop

Comedy – Young Sheldon

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing