‘Reading can take you to amazing places’: Quentin Blake designs Blue Peter badge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Reading can take you to amazing places’: Quentin Blake designs Blue Peter badge

By Press Association
Blue Peter has unveiled a new book badge, designed by Sir Quentin Blake (BBC/PA)
Blue Peter has unveiled a new book badge, designed by Sir Quentin Blake (BBC/PA)

Sir Quentin Blake has designed a new book badge for Blue Peter to encourage reading.

The award drawn by the illustrator, 90, will be handed out to children aged five to 15 who send in their thoughts on a book, draw a character or scene, or share which books and writers they love with the BBC children’s programme.

Sir Quentin’s design features two children reading big books with a Blue Peter ship in the corner.

Blue Peter presenters with the badge. (BBC)
Blue Peter presenters with the badge (BBC/PA)

The children’s author and illustrator, best known for his lengthy collaboration with Roald Dahl, said: “Reading can take you to amazing places.”

The Blue Peter Book badge will become part of his archive and will be shown at the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration, which is opening in London in 2025.

The illustrator, who has created much-loved characters of his own including Mister Magnolia, Clown and Mrs Armitage, will also bring his own tales to life on CBBC’s Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures in December.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James and co-author Chris Smith, who write the Kid Normal series, were in the studio for the launch.

In a statement, they said: “We are absolutely honoured to be launching this brand new Blue Peter badge, designed by one of own children’s book heroes, the marvellous Sir Quentin Blake.

“Reading is a superpower, and we know the Blue Peter Book Club and Book badge are going to inspire children across the country to put on their capes and pick up a book.

“We certainly know how excited we were to get our own Blue Peter badges – so it’s brilliant there is now a badge dedicated to reading, to show children just how important it is.”

Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 launch party – London
Greg James (Ian West/PA)

Blue Peter has also chosen a reading list, which includes Am I Made Of Stardust? by Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Michael The Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog by Terrie Chilvers, with help from the Reading Agency charity.

Each month, the children’s show’s presenters will showcase a new book, BBC Arts will bring the stories to life through animation, and there will be guides for schoolchildren.

Stephen James-Yeoman, commissioning executive for BBC Arts, said: “Introducing children to books and reading for pleasure at an early age can help establish a lifelong love of great writing.

“Exciting stories can become like best friends which stay with you and support you through life.”

Previous designers of Blue Peter badges include footballer Leah Williamson who made a sports version.

Other badges include Blue, Silver, Green, Purple, Orange, Gold and Music.