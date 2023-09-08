Channel 4 will put Hollyoaks episodes on YouTube after E4 airing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 will put Hollyoaks episodes on YouTube after E4 airing

By Press Association
The new schedule pattern begins on September 25 (Lime Pictures/Channel 4/PA)
The new schedule pattern begins on September 25 (Lime Pictures/Channel 4/PA)

Channel 4 will put episodes of Hollyoaks on YouTube a week after they are broadcast on E4 and streamed on its own platform.

The broadcaster previously announced that the soap, which is aimed at a young demographic, would take a streaming-first approach last year.

On Friday, the broadcaster said Hollyoaks will be available to watch on channel4.com the day before airing on the E4 channel.

Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe, whose character Mercedes McQueen is at the centre of a love triangle storyline (Danny Lawson/PA)

Screenings on Channel 4 will no longer air the following day and instead there will be a weekly omnibus on the main station.

Episodes will also be available a week after streaming and the E4 broadcast on YouTube.

Previously, Channel 4’s on-demand service had the episodes uploaded in the morning before later screenings on E4.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said: “Hollyoaks has always been the youngest and most innovative soap so it’s fitting that it should be the first to embrace the changes in the behaviour of younger viewers and switch to a genuinely digital-led release pattern.

“It was the first UK soap to move to a stream-first model last year and this is the next phase of that evolution.

“We hope making Hollyoaks available on YouTube, as well as our own platforms, will introduce a whole new generation to the show.”

The new schedule pattern begins on September 25 as the week kicks off with a one-hour special, which focuses on a love triangle and “murder twists and turns”.

In the soap, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), his girlfriend Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and best friend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) reach an “explosive turning point” and a secret about influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) is revealed.

In 2022, Hollyoaks became the first UK soap to premiere its episodes on a streaming service ahead of the live television broadcast.