Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sex Education season four trailer takes a look at Otis and Maeve’s relationship

By Press Association
Cast of Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Cast of Sex Education (Ian West/PA)

Netflix has released the official season four Sex Education trailer which looks at the romantic relationship between characters Maeve Wiley and Otis Milburn.

The sex positive series, which will end with season four, follows protagonist Otis, who became a self-proclaimed sex therapist at Moordale Secondary School in season one.

In season three, Otis and Maeve shared a kiss and the series ended with Maeve saying goodbye to Otis after announcing that she would be leaving for America to study.

The new trailer shows clips of Maeve and Otis texting each other from afar and scenes of Otis and other characters at their new school – Cavendish Sixth Form College.

One clip suggests that Otis will be competing with another sex therapist on campus and the teenager also expresses difficulty in being so far away from Maeve.

He is seen telling her on the phone: “I feel like I’m getting left behind and I don’t know that you’re coming back.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Otis’s mother, sex therapist Jean Milburn, comforts her newborn baby and Otis is seen holding a bunch of flowers as the camera pans to Maeve, who is walking down the street.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

The final season of the acclaimed teen drama – which stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa – will launch on Netflix on September 21.

The new trailer asks viewers to get their “tissues ready” and says “let’s finish together”.

Joining the cast for the final season will be Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, Somewhere Boy actress Lisa McGrillis, Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther, actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith and comedian Eshaan Akbar.

Sex Education stars Gatwa, Mackey and Connor Swindells featured in the Greta Gerwig film Barbie, which was released earlier in the year, and in 2022 it was announced that Gatwa would be the next Doctor Who.