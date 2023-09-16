Stephen Fry says he owes Jeff Stelling ‘greatest debt’ for prostate cancer work

Stephen Fry has said he owes Jeff Stelling “the greatest debt” for his “selfless work” for Prostate Cancer UK.

Former Sky Sports presenter Stelling, 68, will be marching from Wembley Stadium in London to the home of Wycombe Wanderers FC in High Wycombe on Sunday in honour of broadcaster Bill Turnbull, who died from prostate cancer in 2022 and was a fan of the League One club.

Actor, broadcaster and comedian Fry, 66, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, said that thanks to Stelling’s fundraising, “Prostate Cancer UK will be able to fund life-changing research.”

26.2 miles Wembley to Wycombe. Let’s do this together and help beat this disease. If you can I would love your support https://t.co/aVRVksY2RI ⁦@ProstateUK⁩ ⁦@wwfcofficial⁩ #JeffsMarch #WWFC pic.twitter.com/Hv7avIO3a2 — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 13, 2023

Fry supported the presenter in 2016 when he walked 10 marathons in 10 days to raise money for the charity and called the presenter “the greatest living Briton”.

As Stelling prepares to join 360 supporters and walk 26.2 miles for Jeff Stelling’s Football March 2023, Fry praised the 68-year-old once again for all of the charity work he has done.

Fry said: “Back in 2016 I praised the great Jeff Stelling as he prepared to set off on an epic adventure: 10 marathons in 10 days from the ground of his beloved Hartlepool United all the way to Wembley to raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

“I described him then as not just the greatest living Englishman, but the greatest living Briton.

“For more than 25 years Jeff was an institution on Saturday afternoons, entertaining the nation and delivering with astounding fluency and flair the football scores and news as it all happened.

“He is a master of his craft, but he is also a wonderful human being.”

Jeff Stelling (Dave Thompson/PA)

He continued: “And so, seven years later and with £1.5 million raised and the profile of the cause immeasurably and vitally raised in the public mind, I know that Jeff is lacing up his trainers once more for his 34th marathon, this time from Wembley to Wycombe in honour of beloved broadcaster Bill Turnbull.

“Bill and I are indelibly linked after our announcements of our own prostate cancer diagnoses came within just days of each other over five years ago, sparking a movement that saw thousands of men across the UK get an early diagnosis that saved or extended their lives.

“I and so many others also owe Jeff the greatest debt for his selfless work for this wondrous charity. Back in 2016 prostate cancer was not something I had given any thought to, but goodness me how that has changed.

“Thanks to his fundraising, Prostate Cancer UK will be able to fund life-changing research that will benefit so many men and their families and friends. Men like me. And for that I will be forever grateful.

“I wish Jeff the very best of luck with this latest march for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of Bill, and I thank him for his magnificent support of a charity so close to my own heart (and other bits of me!).

“Maybe see you at Carrow Road for a Norwich City match next year, Jeff – I believe you’ve never been?”

Donations to Jeff Stelling’s Football March will help fund lifesaving research into earlier prostate cancer diagnosis.