Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift ‘looked amazing’ at Chiefs game at weekend

American football player Travis Kelce has discussed the time he spent with Taylor Swift following an NFL game on Sunday, and said that the popstar “looked amazing”.

Rumours of romance were fuelled when Swift, 33, watched the game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs with Kelce’s mother Donna – before stepping out with Kelce, also 33, after his team secured the win.

During a press conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he had “set them up”.

Kelce talked about Anti-Hero singer Swift on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, who teased – “We gotta talk about it”.

Jason asked Kelce how it felt to be put “on the map” by Swift, with Kelce responding: “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite (where Taylor watched) had nothing but great things to say about her.

“The friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fan of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen…

“It was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

He added: “You got Coach Reid telling everybody he’s Cupid, he’s been manifesting this the whole time. He’s the one that set us up.”

Asked by Jason if there was any truth to Reid’s comments, he added: “I don’t even know how to answer that. I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know he could have been in the background the whole time.”

Vue International and Odeon announced on Tuesday that Swift’s concert film, which was recorded during her American leg of the Era’s tour, will play at their UK cinemas from October 13.

In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 and she will close the European dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15, 16 and 17.