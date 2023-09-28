Aled Jones to duet with recordings from his teenage days on new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aled Jones to duet with recordings from his teenage days on new album

By Press Association
For his new album One Voice – Full Circle, he recorded new harmonies with his younger self (Ray Burmiston/PA)
For his new album One Voice – Full Circle, he recorded new harmonies with his younger self (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Aled Jones to duet with unreleased recordings from his teenage days on a new album which celebrates his 40-year music career.

The Welsh singer, 52, uncovered the tracks while going through memorabilia his parents had collected over the years, which led him to find multi-coloured shirts and bow ties which were handmade for him by a BBC employee for a programme he did aged 13 in 1983.

This prompted him to find the footage of the original show, where he discovered a number of recordings which had not been released.

For his new album One Voice – Full Circle, he recorded new harmonies with his younger self on a number of the songs which featured in the show including Ave Maria and Bright Eyes.

Aled Jones’s new single Panis Angelicus is out now and his album One Voice – Full Circle will follow on October 20 (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Jones said: “It’s an honour and a real privilege to step into the studio again with little Aled – so many memories come flooding back and a surreal experience to sing with him at his prime.

“I consider myself very lucky. Hope everyone enjoys the harmony of past and present.”

He also recorded a new piano solo version of Walking in the Air, the song which shot him to fame as a teenager after he covered it for the 1982 animated version of The Snowman.

The album, which is the fourth instalment in his One Voice series, also includes The Sutherland Brothers’ 1972 track Sailing, which is best known as a hit for Rod Stewart.

Handel’s Where’er you Walk from the musical drama Semele, Welsh love song Bugeilo’r Gwenith Gwyn and traditional ballad Scarborough Fair are also on the track list.

Jones will embark on a UK tour next Spring, titled Full Circle, where he plans to take the audience on a journey through his life, sharing never before heard stories and a few songs, as well as releasing a book.

Jones added: “It’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course to see my wonderful fans.”

Aled Jones’s new single Panis Angelicus is out now and his album One Voice – Full Circle will follow on October 20.