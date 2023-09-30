Ross Kemp says it took him five ‘tough’ days to write Barbara Windsor’s eulogy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ross Kemp says it took him five ‘tough’ days to write Barbara Windsor’s eulogy

By Press Association
Ross Kemp and Barbara Windsor (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Ross Kemp and Barbara Windsor (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Ross Kemp has revealed that it took him five days to write Dame Barbara Windsor’s eulogy and said the experience was “very tough” for him.

The actor and documentarian, 59, used to play Grant Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders – son of landlady Peggy Mitchell, played by Dame Barbara.

Dame Barbara died at the age of 83 in 2020 and had been made a dame in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list for her services to charity and entertainment.

Barbara Windsor open letter to PM
Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking about his new book at Henley Literary Festival on Saturday, Kemp said “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was write her eulogy – and Scott, her husband, came up he said ‘what you gonna call it?’

“I said ‘I haven’t got a clue’… Anytime Anyplace Anywhere, maybe we call it that or Conversations With Kemp After Three Pints? And he said, ‘no there’s only one thing you can call isn’t there?’ Take Nothing For Granted and I went ‘oh yeah, okay mate’.”

He added: “Barbara’s eulogy was very tough for me and it took me five days to write it and I hope I did her service.

“But I use certain kinds of pens when I’m writing and I keep them out of reach of my children because they get destroyed so I reached up on top of the Welsh dresser in the kitchen to get some pens down, finish writing it and I’m fingering  because I can’t reach the top of it and I’m (thinking) ‘what the hell’s that?’

“And it was a piece of card and I brought it down, and remember five days I’ve been sat in the office writing, and it was ‘To my darling Ross, love Barbara.’

“And literally I went ‘wow’. I don’t believe in mumbo jumbo I’ve done enough programmes about witchcraft around the world to think that it’s absolute rubbish, unless you want to believe in it, but there was just a real weird moment in your life and you go ‘you up there?’

“Anyway, I’ve put it back it’s still there. She was an incredible influence on my life…

“We had completely different, opposing political views, she was far more right than I am, but it didn’t matter, because I just loved her. I absolutely adored her and she’s a very, very special person.”

Kemp was speaking at Henley Literary Festival about his new book Take Nothing For Granted: Tales from an Unexpected Life, which traces his life, from a young boy growing up in Essex to a documentarian adventuring in some of the most dangerous places in the world.