Victoria Beckham reveals impact of husband David’s alleged affair in 2003

By Press Association
Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Beckham said the time of husband David’s alleged affair was “the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life”.

In a four-part Netflix series, titled Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-designer addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

The couple, who married in 1999 and share four children together, have always denied claims of an affair.

In an episode titled What Makes David Run, the former England player was asked about headlines which broke about his alleged affair, showing extracts of newspaper front pages which included “An Affair with Becks” and “Sex with Becks”.

David said: “There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with, it was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

The documentary showed footage of the couple doing the school run with their children during the time of the alleged affair, with a host of photographers and reporters surrounding them.

Victoria said: “It was an absolute circus — it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”

When the singer was asked if she “resented” her husband, she replied: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did.”

Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London
Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

She continued: “It was probably if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.

“It wasn’t that I felt unheard, because I chose to internalise a lot of it because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

Speaking about the effect on son Brooklyn, now 24, David said: “He had to go through that and I don’t know whether it’s harmed him and I don’t know…I don’t know.”

Victoria also confirmed it was “100%” the hardest time in their marriage.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us,” she said.

“And here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London
(left to right) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

“…I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me.”

David said at the time the couple both felt that they were “not losing each other but drowning”, he said.

When asked how the couple survived that period, David became emotional, saying “I don’t know”.

“I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty, Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family and what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it’s our private life.

“There were some days I would wake up and I would think how am I going to go to work, how am I going to walk on to that training pitch, how am I going to look as if nothing is wrong… I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes.

“How am I going to do this?”

The couple were joined by their children at the premiere of the documentary in central London on Tuesday evening.

Victoria, who dressed in a crisp white suit, and David, who donned a dark suit and tie, posed for pictures alongside their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz.