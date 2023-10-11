Matty Healy defends kissing bandmate during The 1975 show in Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Healy defends kissing bandmate during The 1975 show in Malaysia

By Press Association
Matty Healy claimed The 1975 were ‘briefly imprisoned’ by the Malaysian authorities, as he defended kissing his bandmate on stage during a festival in the country (Lesley Martin/PA)
Matty Healy claimed The 1975 were 'briefly imprisoned' by the Malaysian authorities, as he defended kissing his bandmate on stage during a festival in the country (Lesley Martin/PA)

Matty Healy claimed The 1975 were “briefly imprisoned” by the Malaysian authorities, as he defended kissing his bandmate on stage during a festival in the country.

During their concert in Fort Worth near Dallas, Texas, the band’s frontman addressed his behaviour at the Good Vibes Festival in July where he made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald.

The festival cancelled the event afterwards and the organisers later asked the the band to pay more than £2 million in damages for allegedly breaching a contract which stated that their set would adhere to “all local guidelines and regulations”.

Healy told fans at the Fort Worth show on Monday that he had been advised not to talk about what happened in Malaysia but said he wanted to explain his side as he was “pissed off”.

Reading a speech from his phone, he said: “The 1975 did not waltz into Malaysia unannounced – they were invited to headline a festival by a government who had full knowledge of the band’s well-publicised political views and its routine stage show…

“Me kissing Ross was not a stunt simply meant to provoke the government, it was an ongoing part of The 1975 stage show which had been performed many times prior.”

In a clip posted on social media of him delivering the speech, he also noted that the band chose not to change their set to play “pro-freedom of speech, pro-gay” songs.

“To eliminate any routine part of the show in an effort to appease the Malaysian authorities’ bigoted views of LGBTQ people would have been a passive endorsement of those politics”, he added.

“As liberals are so fond of saying ‘Silence equals violence, use your platform’ – so we did that. And that is where things got complicated.”

The singer described some of the online response as “liberal outrage” and said their reaction to the band “remaining consistent with our pro-LGBTQ stage show” was the “most puzzling thing”.

TRNSMT Festival
Matty Healy on stage with The 1975 (Lesley Martin/PA))

He added: “Lots of people, who appear to be liberal people, contended that the performance was an insensitive display of hostility against the cultural customs of the Malaysian government and that the kiss was a performative gesture of allyship.”

In response to these claims, Healy said: “The idea of calling out a performer for being performative is mind-numbingly redundant as an exercise. Performing is a performer’s job.”

Addressing those who claimed the kiss was “a form of colonialism”, he said: “To call The 1975’s performance colonialism is a complete inversion of the word’s meaning…

“We have no (power) at all to enforce our will on anyone in Malaysia. In fact, it was the Malaysian authorities who briefly imprisoned us.”

During previous shows in the band’s At Their Very Best tour, Healy kissed a number of fans from the crowd as well as a crowd safety worker mid-performance while singing in Denmark.

He has also performed bizarre antics including completing a series of push-ups and eating a raw steak live on stage.