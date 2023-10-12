Taylor Swift joined by Beyonce at world premiere of Eras Tour concert film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift joined by Beyonce at world premiere of Eras Tour concert film

By Press Association
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Taylor Swift reflected on the “favourite adventure I’ve ever had” as she unveiled her Eras Tour concert film at its world premiere, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

The US singer has broken cinema records with advance ticket sales for the film, which was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour.

The set list features songs spanning her entire career.

It will be released in the UK on Friday and has already broken the record for the most tickets sold during the pre-sale opening week for a music event, according to Vue International.

The title was previously held by BTS’s Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

Swift unveiled the film at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles, where she was joined by famous faces including Beyonce, Maren Morris and Mariska Hargitay.

She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

Sharing a photo from the night on Instagram, she wrote: “PREMIERE DAY.

“Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning.

“And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour.

“And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

She also shared a video of herself and Beyonce sitting in the front row of an empty cinema tucking into popcorn.

She wrote: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution previously said the Swift film had beaten its record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will be premiering in North American cinemas on December 1.

Swift will bring the live Eras Tour show to the UK next year, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

World Premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Film
Taylor Swift attended the world premiere (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for June 13, 14 and 15.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium follows on June 18 before three dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23.

She will then play dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley in August.