Entertainment Music

Drake secures sixth UK number one album with For All The Dogs

By Press Association
Drake album For All The Dogs goes to number one on the official UK albums chart (Ian West/PA)
Drake album For All The Dogs goes to number one on the official UK albums chart (Ian West/PA)

Drake’s album For All The Dogs has gone to number one on the official UK albums chart, a week after the music artist announced the possibility of taking a break from music.

The Canadian rapper and singer, 36, said that he “probably won’t be making music” for a while, hours before he released his new 23-song opus on October 6, which features the likes of American singer SZA, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, rapper 21 Savage and artist and producer J Cole.

The rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, spoke about the need to “focus” on his health during his American radio show Table For One on SiriusXM.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said.

“I’m going to be honest. I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit.

“I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I’ll talk about that soon enough.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach and I’ll just say what it is now, so I need to focus on on my health and I need to get right and I’m going to do that.”

Drake’s other UK chart-toppers are albums Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), Certified Lover Boy (2021) and Her Loss with 21 Savage (2022).

This year the artist embarked on the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage which kicked off in July with a number of dates across North America.

Elsewhere in the UK’s albums chart this week, Crop Circle 3 from British rapper Nines has taken the number two spot, whilst Guts from American singer Olivia Rodrigo moves from second to third place.

This is followed by The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux by co-founder of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, which has debuted at number four.

The rock band’s original LP peaked at number two in the UK charts in 1973, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sitting below Waters is English DJ Joel Corry, who has secured a place at number five this week with Another Friday Night.

In the singles chart, English musician Kenya Grace has received her first number one single with the song Strangers.

Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe’s Prada earns the number two position and track Greedy, by Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae, is in the third spot.

New in the singles chart are two tracks from Drake’s latest album, First Person Shooter with J Cole, which has debuted at number four, and IDGAF with Yeat, which sits at number five.