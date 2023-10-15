Big Brother contestant to confront housemates over reaction to first eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother contestant to confront housemates over reaction to first eviction

By Press Association
A Big Brother contestant is set to confront a number of the housemates after she thought their reaction to the first eviction was “out of order”.

During Friday’s episode, make-up artist Farida was the first to leave the revamped reality show after she received the most nominations from her fellow housemates.

The next instalment on Sunday will see some of the contestants comforting Essex-based Kerry after the news, as she was also up for elimination, which will anger 33-year-old mum Trish.

Speaking to banker and pageant queen Noky and model Zak, Trish says: “I thought it was out of order that she (Farida) got out and everyone went to hug Kerry.”

“She’s allowed to celebrate but everyone should have gone to her (Farida)”, she adds.

Derby-based Noky replies: “We all need to learn to have more grace in the future about that.”

Later Trish will confront NHS manager Kerry, 40, and dancer Olivia, 23, saying: “I did think it was a bit sad that someone is leaving but everyone rushed to you.”

Olivia will defend her actions as she says: “My alliance or allegiance lies with Kerry ultimately.

“Not because of any feelings towards Farida but I’m close to Kerry.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Welsh dental therapist Chanelle will be set a secret mission to complete by Big Brother, with the chance of winning a jar of sweets if she succeeds.

After entering the diary room, she is told: “All you need to do is pay your housemates a nice little compliment but they must all be backhanded compliments.”

The 29-year-old will agree to the take on the task which will see her attempt to give backhanded compliments about Kerry’s jumper, Matty for his hat, Jenkin’s accent, Jordan’s smile and Dylan’s hairdressing skills.

After being in the house for a week, they will also be granted some home comforts in the form of pictures of their loved ones.

Noky will gather all the housemates into the lounge so they can talk about who is in each of their photos, sparking emotions from some contestants.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.