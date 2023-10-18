Lord Of The Flies to be adapted for television as search begins for young cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lord Of The Flies to be adapted for television as search begins for young cast

By Press Association
Jack Thorne (Ian West/PA)
Jack Thorne (Ian West/PA)

Classic book Lord Of The Flies will be adapted for television for the first time and the search is under way to find the young boys to star in the drama.

The 1954 novel by author William Golding follows a group of British boys who are stranded on an uninhabited island and their disastrous attempts to govern themselves.

Producer Eleven, the company behind Sex Education and Ten Pound Poms, has announced a call out for boys aged between 10-13 to be considered for a role in the four-part BBC drama, which will be written by Jack Thorne.

Thorne is best known for writing the stage play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and TV series His Dark Materials, National Treasure, Help and The Accident, as well as the Enola Holmes movies.

Casting director Nina Gold, who has worked on Game Of Thrones and The Crown, will lead the casting process and shooting on the series is due to begin in Australia in April 2024.

1917 World Premiere – London
Casting director Nina Gold (Ian West/PA)

The production is looking for children aged between 10 and 13 to play the leading roles of the main boys, which is expected to be faithful to the book in its portrayal of the characters.

The children do not need to have had previous acting experience.

The book has previously been adapted into two films, one in 1963, directed by Peter Brook, and one in 1990, directed by Harry Hook.

William Golding
Lord Of The Flies author William Golding (Archive/PA)

It has also been made into a Filipino film and inspired numerous other projects, including the plane crash survivor drama Lost, which ran for six series from 2004, and the critically acclaimed TV series Yellowjackets, about a group of girls stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, which recently concluded its second series.

Parents and guardians interested in Lord Of The Flies are asked to apply by email to lotf@ninagold.co.uk with a video filmed on a phone in which the boys tell the producers, in no more than 30 seconds, what they would like to have with them if they were stranded on a remote tropical island, and why.

They should also give their name, age, and general whereabouts in the UK.

Parents and Guardians must state their relationship to the applicant and that they have their permission to be considered for a role in this production.