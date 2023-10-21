Meryl Streep’s six-year separation from husband Don Gummer confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meryl Streep’s six-year separation from husband Don Gummer confirmed

By Press Association
Meryl Streep has split from Don Gummer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Meryl Streep has split from Don Gummer (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meryl Streep has been separated from her husband Don Gummer for six years, her publicist has confirmed.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress has been married to the American sculptor since 1978.

A spokesperson for Streep told the PA news agency on Saturday: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

Streep shares four children with Gummer, who have followed her into acting.

They include three daughters, The Good Wife star Mamie Gummer, Mr Robot actress Grace Gummer and The Gilded Age star Louisa Gummer and one son, the musician and actor Henry Wolfe Gummer.

Streep has most recently had roles in comedy murder mystery series, Only Murders In The Building, drama Let Them All Talk and Netflix satire Don’t Look Up.

The Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada star has been nominated for a total of 21 Academy Awards.

Her winning Oscar roles include the legal drama Kramer Vs Kramer in 1979 as Joanna Kramer, as the titular character in psychological film Sophie’s Choice in 1982 and as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady in 2011.

When accepting her Oscar for The Iron Lady, she mentioned Gummer saying: “First I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”