Meryl Streep’s six-year separation from husband Don Gummer confirmed

Meryl Streep has been separated from her husband Don Gummer for six years, her publicist has confirmed.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress has been married to the American sculptor since 1978.

A spokesperson for Streep told the PA news agency on Saturday: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Mamie Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

Streep shares four children with Gummer, who have followed her into acting.

They include three daughters, The Good Wife star Mamie Gummer, Mr Robot actress Grace Gummer and The Gilded Age star Louisa Gummer and one son, the musician and actor Henry Wolfe Gummer.

Streep has most recently had roles in comedy murder mystery series, Only Murders In The Building, drama Let Them All Talk and Netflix satire Don’t Look Up.

The Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada star has been nominated for a total of 21 Academy Awards.

Her winning Oscar roles include the legal drama Kramer Vs Kramer in 1979 as Joanna Kramer, as the titular character in psychological film Sophie’s Choice in 1982 and as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady in 2011.

When accepting her Oscar for The Iron Lady, she mentioned Gummer saying: “First I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”