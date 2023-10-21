Matt Evers reveals he will not return for new Dancing On Ice series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Evers reveals he will not return for new Dancing On Ice series

By Press Association
Matt Evers was on the first series of Dancing On Ice in 2006 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Matt Evers has announced he will not return for Dancing On Ice next year.

The professional skater’s career on the ITV show began during its first series in 2006 when he was partnered with EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford.

Evers was also part of the celebrity ice skating programme’s first same-sex pairing alongside Steps star Ian “H” Watkins.

On Saturday, he released a statement saying: “I have some news to share. I knew this day would come at some point but I won’t be returning to Dancing On Ice this series… After 15 series of the show it was sadly time to hang up the skates for now.

“I have loved every minute of it (honestly!), I’ve had some incredible partners over the years and we have created some fantastic TV moments.

“I mean who can forget that fall from Gemma (Collins), or the wardrobe malfunction from Pamela (Anderson). And I was honoured to make history with H as the first ever UK same sex televised partnership.”

This year, he had been partnered with former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

Evers also said: “I’ll miss each and everyone on the show, in front and behind the camera – and all of you the fans too. But of course I’ll be watching and commenting – which I can now be totally 100% honest about so watch out – haha.”

Evers won the third series with Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw and has also been partnered with former model Heather Mills, Loose Women star Denise Welch, Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and TV presenter Denise Van Outen.

He was also paired with model Lara Worthington on the Australian spin-off show, Torvill And Dean’s Dancing On Ice, in 2006.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said Evers has been “a huge part of the show from the very first series creating some of the show’s iconic moments”.

They added: “Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 for a nine-week run.