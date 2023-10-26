Queen says she wants Diana to ‘find peace’ in trailer for The Crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen says she wants Diana to ‘find peace’ in trailer for The Crown

By Press Association
Harry (Fflyn Edwards), Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) and William (Rufus Kampa) star in the final season of Netflix’s The Crown. (Keith Bernstein/Netflix?PA)
The Queen can be heard saying she wants Diana, Princess of Wales to “find peace” in a trailer for Netflix series The Crown.

The first part of the sixth and final season of the hit royal drama has been teased before four episodes are released on November 16.

Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is seen playing a piano and reflecting on her difficulties dealing with media attention.

She says: “(I) don’t really understand how I ended up here, dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process.

“You know, I think that’s been the story of my whole life.”

A front page story about the relationship between Diana and film producer Dodi Al Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw), is printed as they are followed by the paparazzi on a yachting holiday.

The Queen (Imelda Staunton) says: “All one wants is for that girl to find peace.”

In front of Diana, she also says: “You’ve finally succeeded in turning this house upside down. It’s nothing less than a revolution.”

Diana replies that it was “never” her intention.

Prince William is heard asking if Diana is OK on the phone as he sits with Prince Harry.

The Crown
Prince William (Rufus Kampa), Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards) in The Crown (Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA)

As she is asked to visit Paris the following week, Diana says: “I’m OK, it’s just, it has all been a bit mad recently.”

She is then seen getting into a car as photographers’ cameras flash.

The final moments of the trailer appear to look at the aftermath of Diana and Dodi’s deaths following a car crash in a Paris tunnel in August 1997.

In the teaser, Dominic West as Prince Charles can be heard saying the Queen should “be mother to the nation” as there is talk of silence from Buckingham Palace.

He adds: “You’ve seen the images on the television, Diana gave people what they needed, all over the world in their thousands, and they adored her for it.”

The trailer ends with the line: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us have ever seen.”

The second part of The Crown will air on December 14.