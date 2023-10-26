Queen says she wants Diana to ‘find peace’ in trailer for The Crown

The Queen can be heard saying she wants Diana, Princess of Wales to “find peace” in a trailer for Netflix series The Crown.

The first part of the sixth and final season of the hit royal drama has been teased before four episodes are released on November 16.

Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is seen playing a piano and reflecting on her difficulties dealing with media attention.

She says: “(I) don’t really understand how I ended up here, dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process.

“You know, I think that’s been the story of my whole life.”

A front page story about the relationship between Diana and film producer Dodi Al Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw), is printed as they are followed by the paparazzi on a yachting holiday.

The Queen (Imelda Staunton) says: “All one wants is for that girl to find peace.”

In front of Diana, she also says: “You’ve finally succeeded in turning this house upside down. It’s nothing less than a revolution.”

Diana replies that it was “never” her intention.

Prince William is heard asking if Diana is OK on the phone as he sits with Prince Harry.

Prince William (Rufus Kampa), Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards) in The Crown (Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA)

As she is asked to visit Paris the following week, Diana says: “I’m OK, it’s just, it has all been a bit mad recently.”

She is then seen getting into a car as photographers’ cameras flash.

The final moments of the trailer appear to look at the aftermath of Diana and Dodi’s deaths following a car crash in a Paris tunnel in August 1997.

In the teaser, Dominic West as Prince Charles can be heard saying the Queen should “be mother to the nation” as there is talk of silence from Buckingham Palace.

He adds: “You’ve seen the images on the television, Diana gave people what they needed, all over the world in their thousands, and they adored her for it.”

The trailer ends with the line: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us have ever seen.”

The second part of The Crown will air on December 14.