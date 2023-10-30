Could Nigel Farage be among the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Nigel Farage be among the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2023?

By Press Association
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has seen both politicians and celebrities compete in a series of bizarre trials and the latest season is likely to be no different.

Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is reportedly in talks to take part in the new series which will see another crop of hopefuls compete in Australia to be named Queen or King of the jungle.

In response to reports about Mr Farage, a show spokesperson said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line up in due course.”

The 59-year-old has also made a career as a presenter on GB News and has appeared on BBC comedy panel show Have I Got News For You, along with various talk shows.

Political figures have had mixed results competing on the popular programme.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series, while Nadine Dorries – who was culture secretary under Boris Johnson – was eliminated by the public first in 2012.

Both lost the Conservative whip, which means sitting as an independent in the House of Commons, over taking part in the show. Ms Dorries later had it returned and apologised in Parliament over the fee she was paid for appearing.

Former MPs including Edwina Currie in 2014, Lembit Opik in 2010 and Robert Kilroy-Silk in 2008 have also been on the show.

The Sun has claimed that former prime minister Liz Truss, who resigned last year, and her briefly serving chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are also being considered for the jungle.

Other rumoured contestants for the latest series include This Morning star Josie Gibson and Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who competed last year but had to head home early.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Liz Truss, who was prime minister for a short period (Danny Lawson/PA)

Attwood, 32, was forced to withdraw from the ITV show in 2022 after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.

There has also been speculation that Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson could also be an I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmate after his partner Zara McDermott competed on the latest Strictly Come Dancing series.

Other celebrities that also might be on the new series include jockey star Frankie Dettori, weather presenter Alex Beresford and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

Earlier this month, long-term hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a video on social media teasing the 23rd series, which referenced them opening a “five star” jungle retreat.

This year, saw an all-stars version of the show called I’m a Celebrity… South Africa, which was won by presenter and singer Myleene Klass.

The main show is expected to return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.