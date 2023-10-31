The Rolling Stones honoured with Brit Billion Award to mark streaming milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Rolling Stones honoured with Brit Billion Award to mark streaming milestone

By Press Association
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards with their Brit Billion award (Polydor/PA)
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards with their Brit Billion award (Polydor/PA)

The Rolling Stones have been recognised with a Brit Billion Award for achieving the milestone of being streamed more than one billion times in the UK.

The British rock band, whose career spans seven decades, have become the “longest-active” act to receive the prize by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the record industry’s trade association, following analysis by the Official Charts Company.

Classic songs Paint It, Black, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction and Start Me Up are among the band’s most-streamed hits, the BPI has said.

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event in London (Ian West/PA)

It comes after the group scored their 14th number one album last week with their recently released Hackney Diamonds, their first collection of original songs for 18 years and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

The 12-track offering features appearances from their late drummer Watts as well as a host of global superstars including original member Bill Wyman, Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John.

Reflecting on The Rolling Stones achievements, BPI chief executive Jo Twist said: “Few artists have crossed generational divides in quite the way the Rolling Stones have.

“Their iconic songs and albums are era-defining, but the band remain as contemporary as ever.

“The BPI is thrilled to honour them with a Brit Billion Award, which underscores both the timeless appeal of their music and the extent to which they are now also connecting with a new wave of fans thanks to streaming.”

Officially launched in May 2023, the first wave of artists to receive the Brit Billion award included global superstars Abba, Coldplay, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Rita Ora, Sam Smith and pioneering rap and hip-hop artists AJ Tracey and Headie One.

Rock band Queen and US pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have also reached the milestone while Ed Sheeran recently became the first artist to receive a special gold edition for reaching 10 billion UK streams.